Rebecca Romijn Was 'Floored' After Hearing 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Details (Exclusive)

Rebecca Romijn is opening up about her new role on Star Trek: Discovery.

It was announced at Comic-Con that Romijn had joined the second season of CBS All Access' original series as Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) second-in-command on the USS Enterprise, the original Number One, a character originally played by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's wife, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.

A self-proclaimed Trekkie, Romijn -- who watched the original Star Trek TV series -- revealed she knew minimal details about the character she would be playing when producers reached out to her.

“I didn’t know the full story. I was asked if I’d be interested in a somewhat iconic role in the series and I jumped at the chance," Romijn told ET at the Hallmark Channel Television Critics Association dinner on Thursday. "I was a Trekkie as a kid with the original series. After I was filled in with all the details -- after I said 'yes' -- oh man, I was floored. It was amazing.”

Shortly after Romijn's casting was revealed, the actress posted a tease of her look on Instagram. Romijn shared details of her nostalgic costume, which she says will harken back to the "mustard yellow" uniforms of the 1960s from The Original Series.

“When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series," she said, adding she was "stunned" when she first slipped into her costume. "But when they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the ‘60s, we’ve gone with a little bit of a ‘60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there’s a ‘60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it’s gorgeous -- really, really beautiful sets.”

Romijn has already begun filming on Discovery, but was coy when asked if she's in the entire sophomore season ("I'm not saying!"). She noted that the scenes she's filmed so far are with Mount and that the iconic character, Spock, has already been mentioned several times in those scenes.

"I’m working with Anson Mount, who plays an amazing Captain Pike, and we have discussed Mr. Spock. Mr. Spock has been a topic of conversation," she shared. Told that showrunner Alex Kurtzman confirmed earlier this month that Spock would be introduced in season two, Romijn quipped, "You know more than I know!"

Though Romijn was tight-lipped about Pike and Number One's dynamic, she did offer optimism that her kids with husband Jerry O'Connell, 9-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie, would become Trekkies like their mama. "They are getting an education right now," Romijn said. "We're pulling them up to speed."

But Romijn expressed enthusiasm over returning to the Toronto set for more. "I can’t wait to see where it goes," she said. "We all wait for the scripts and we’ll see what happens.”

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer, Michael Burnham, must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. Sonequa Martin-Green leads an ensemble that includes Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman and Mount.

Star Trek: Discovery returns in early 2019. You can watch the entire first season on CBS All Access.

Editor's note: Rebecca Romijn's quotes were combined from two separate interviews.

