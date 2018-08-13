'Star Trek: Discovery' Casts Ethan Peck as Young Spock

Star Trek: Discovery has found its Spock.

Ethan Peck (TV's 10 Things I Hate About You), who is Gregory Peck's grandson, has landed the iconic role made famous by the late Leonard Nimoy and most recently, Zachary Quinto, ET has learned. The 32-year-old actor will be introduced in season two as Spock, the half human, half Vulcan Science Officer of the USS Enterprise and foster brother of Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham.

"Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek. The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion," showrunner and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement.

"We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning," he continued. "Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Following the announcement, Peck shared a photo with the Nimoy family on Twitter. "Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor," Peck wrote.

Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor. 🖖🏼 #StarTrekDiscovery#LLAPpic.twitter.com/jEXG1T253Z — Ethan Peck (@ethangpeck) August 14, 2018

Kurtzman confirmed at Comic-Con in July that Spock's arrival was imminent, saying, "Yes, you will be seeing Spock this year."

There had been speculation that Spock would be coming into the Star Trek: Discovery universe following the events of the finale, when Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) sent a distress call to the USS Discovery. The official trailer revealed major teases to Spock's arrival, as Captain Pike assumes control of the USS Discovery after mysterious red bursts are detected, prompting Michael to toy with the idea that Spock may be "linked to these signals."

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer, Michael Burnham, must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. Martin-Green leads an ensemble that includes Shazat Latif, Mary Chieffo, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Doug Jones and Mary Wiseman, along with new additions Mount, Peck, Rebecca Romijn and Tig Notaro.

Star Trek: Discovery returns in early 2019. You can watch the entire first season on CBS All Access.

