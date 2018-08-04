Patrick Stewart is heading back to the Starfleet.

The 78-year-old actor surprised Star Trek fans on Saturday when he revealed on social media that he was set to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard for a new CBS All Access series, which will tell "the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life."

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the Spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he began. "It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over."

Stewart continued by adding that he was humbled by fans' stories of how the show "brought people comfort" and how his character inspired so many to purse "science, exploration and leadership."

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason -- to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times," he continued. "I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

CBS also confirmed the news on social media, writing, "Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrekseries that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life!"

Stewart starred as Captain Picard in Star Trek: New Generation for its seven-season run from 1987 to 1994. He reprised his role in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

This will be CBS All Access' third Star Trek endeavor. The streaming service premiered Star Trek: Discoveryin 2017, with its second season set to premiere in January 2019, and also plans to release a four-part limited series titled Star Trek: Short Treks.

Take a look back at Stewart's role as Captain Picard in the flashback video below.

