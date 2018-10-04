At 88 years old, Clint Eastwood is still churning out haunting, thought-provoking films. On Thursday, the trailer for the Oscar winner’s next project, The Mule, teases another astonishingly ambitious project.



Based on a true story, the film centers on Earl Stone, an elderly drug dealer and courier for the Sinaloa Cartel who is racked with regret. As the character explains in the trailer, his illegal activity has decimated his relationship with his family. However, he intends to do one more job before quitting for good.



“This is the last one,” he dramatically proclaims in the trailer's voiceover. “So help me, God, this is the last one.”



Hot on Earl’s heels are DEA agents, played by Bradley Cooper, Michael Pena and Laurence Fishburne.



The trailer showcases Earl meeting with nefarious characters, a SWAT team storming a building, Cooper's character soaring along in a helicopter and a woman, who is presumably Earl’s daughter (or granddaughter), crying on her wedding day.

Eastwood doesn't only star in the film, he also directed and produced it. The trailer's music features contemplative piano, the instrument of choice for the multihyphenate, hinting that Eastwood also composed the score, as he's often done on his films.

The movie is based on the 2014 New York Times story The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year-Old Drug Mule which explores the life of Leo Sharp, a WWII veteran with no criminal record who had a decades-long career as a drug mule.



The film also stars Taissa Farmiga, Dianne Wiest and the Hollywood icon's daughter, Alison Eastwood.



Get more film news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston Form Touching Bond in First Trailer for 'The Upside'

Kiernan Shipka Conjures and Charms in First Trailer for 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Christian Bale Wheels and Deals As Dick Cheney in the First Trailer for 'Vice'

Related Gallery