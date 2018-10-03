The first full trailer for Adam McKay’s new film, Vice, has finally arrived, showcasing Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s ruthless #2 during his time as president.



The clip opens with Bush, played by fellow Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, attempting to convince Cheney to join his ticket in his run for the White House. At first, the brusque politician is evasive.



“Well George, I’m a CEO of a large company and I have been Secretary of Defense and I have been White House Chief of Staff,” he explains over salad and wings in a lush, green backyard. “The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job. However, if we came to a different understanding... I can handle the more mundane jobs. Overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy and foreign policy.”



Naturally, Bush is baffled and won over by Cheney’s sly pitch to assume sweeping power in his administration, should they win the presidency, which of course they do.



Cheney is then shown accepting confidential memos, meeting with leadership in the Middle East and seemingly collapsing due to health issues. The clip also includes Amy Adams’ fiery portrayal of Lynne Cheney and Steve Carell looking deliriously happy as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.



Viewers even get a glimpse of the VP firing a shotgun in what is presumably a depiction of his accidental shooting of attorney Harry Whittington in 2006.



Like The Big Short, McKay’s previous film with Bale, the whole enterprise maintains a dark comedic sensibility even while claiming, “Discover the untold true story that changed the course of history.”

Vice arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.



