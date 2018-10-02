Christian Bale Is Dick Cheney in the First Teaser for 'Vice'

Fans are finally getting a look at Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in the upcoming film, Vice.

On Tuesday, director Adam McKay posted the briefest of teasers ahead of tomorrow's trailer. Nevertheless, the clip showcases the 44-year-old actor embodying George W. Bush’s chilly second in command.

Like the man himself, Bale carries a serious paunch, a rim of white hair, glasses and a stern expression as he strides about the halls of power.

The teaser also includes Cheney happy as a younger man, fighter jets in action and explosions erupting in city streets.

It was just over a year ago when images first surfaced of the weight Bale has put on to portray Cheney during his tumultuous days in the White House. Bale, known for his transformative abilities, similarly lost roughly 62 pounds for 2004's The Machinist.

This is the leading man's second collaboration with McKay, who also directed the 2015 film The Big Short. After they won Best Comedy at the Critics' Choice Awards, the director excitedly planted a big kiss on Bale, which, he later explained to ET, was not planned.

"Christian Bale is a very passionate actor. I'm a passionate director," McKay said in 2016. "We also, you know, emotions flow and when we won the Critics’ Choice Award, we both looked at each other and said, 'This is happening.'"

In their next collaboration, Bale heads up a star-studded cast that also includes Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry, Alison Pill and more.

Vice arrives Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

