Station 19 could very well be losing two of its own.

In a new trailer touting the sophomore season, the Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff picks up right where it left off -- with members of the Station 19 firehouse trapped inside a crumbling, burning building and the fates of Andy's father, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), as well as Travis (Jay Hayden), up in the air. Things aren't looking good for other members of the crew either, like Ben (Jason George) and Jack (Grey Damon), who are still trapped in the building.

The footage from the upcoming season also revealed the first of several Grey's crossovers, with the arrival of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), looking worried for her husband's safety; Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo); Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti); and a shocked Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).

We know something bad's happened when Ben says ominously, "It wasn't supposed to be like this."

Watch the new Station 19 season two trailer below.

George recently hinted that there would be trouble ahead for Ben and Bailey in the coming year, on both Grey's and Station 19.

"It's hard being married to somebody who runs into fires. It was a lot easier when you step into an OR and the only person who might die today is the person on the table. That whole thing is going to find a new level this season," George told ET's Katie Krause. "I'm a Navy brat, so I have a special place in my heart for anybody who's in the family [who] runs into danger for somebody they'll never meet, be it military, be it first responders. For me, that's a special spot. It's hard for the family. And I love that our show gets the chance to put that out there and see what it's really like and follow it all the way through."

When asked if Ben and Bailey's marriage will be tested in the upcoming season, George didn't hesitate with his answer. "Oh, without question," he teased.

And it doesn't sound like things are letting up for the couple either. George hinted that divorce may be a topic of conversation for the pair. "I don't wanna say. I'm just going to say it's getting tested," George said.

Station 19 premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

