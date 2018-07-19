'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff 'Station 19' Casts Boris Kodjoe for Season 2

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 is adding some sizzle!

Former Code Black star Boris Kodjoe is headed to the firefighter drama for its sophomore season as a recurring guest star, ABC announced Thursday.

Kodjoe will play a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past. His character returns to the Seattle Fire Department after some time away, bringing him new skills, new perspectives and an approach to the job that doesn't always fall in line with the members of Station 19.

Kodjoe, 45, joins a cast led by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Okriete Onaodowan and Barrett Doa.

Prior to joining Station 19, Kodjoe starred in CBS' medical drama, Code Black, for three seasons before it was canceled. He has also toplined NBC's shortlived spy dramedy Undercovers, and has appeared in Real Husbands of Hollywood and Last Man on Earth.

In January, showrunner Stacy McKee explained how Station 19 is different from its mothership series, the long-running medical hit, Grey's Anatomy.

“It was a priority for me in thinking of this as a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that it works hand in hand with Grey’s in tone and intensity and humor and heart. But there’s also the added element to this show that the hospital setting doesn’t allow,” she explained, “which is a lot of our characters on-site. They’re in the middle of action sequences, so there’s a certain level of adrenaline and energy that comes with that that you don’t necessarily find in the same way as Grey’s -- you find it in different ways. It’s very similar in tone and spirit, but also a little bit different as well."

Station 19 returns this fall on ABC.

