Are Ben and Bailey's marriage on the rocks? According to Station 19 star Jason George, Grey's Anatomy fans have every reason to worry about the couple.

ET recently caught up with the 46-year-old actor, where he dished on the state of Ben and Bailey's status as husband and wife -- and the repercussions of the dramatic Station 19 finale, which left off on an explosive cliffhanger, may have a lot to do with it.

"It's hard being married to somebody who runs into fires. It was a lot easier when you step into an OR and the only person who might die today is the person on the table. That whole thing is going to find a new level this season," the Station 19 star told ET's Katie Krause at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmys party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood on Saturday. "I'm a Navy brat, so I have a special place in my heart for anybody who's in the family [who] runs into danger for somebody they'll never meet, be it military, be it first responders. For me, that's a special spot. It's hard for the family. And I love that our show gets the chance to put that out there and see what it's really like and follow it all the way through."

When asked if Ben and Bailey's marriage will be tested in the upcoming seasons of Grey's and Station 19, George didn't hesitate with his answer. "Oh, without question," he teased.

And it doesn't sound like things are letting up for the couple either. George hinted that divorce may be a topic of conversation for the pair, but we're crossing our fingers and toes that a split of any kind is not on the table. "I don't wanna say. I'm just going to say it's getting tested. You're trying to get me fired!" George said with a laugh, playing coy.

"People have seen Ben and Bailey go through it before. I don't think anybody's ever seen this," he warned, reiterating that whatever challenges Ben and Bailey face in the coming season will be unparalleled. "I don't think anybody's ever seen this."

OK, we're officially nervous.

On a lighter note, George promised more Grey's-Station 19 crossovers, confirming that he was most recently on the Grey's set last Wednesday "shooting" a few scenes on his old stomping grounds. He revealed that the first crossover happens "very early in the season," and a case or two will be crossing over from Grey's to Station 19. "You've gotta watch Grey's and Station 19 to see it all the way through," he said.

George also offered some intriguing teases for the sophomore season of Station 19, saying the premiere episode picks up "exactly where we left off," with the Station 19 firefighters continuing to fight a raging blaze inside a skyscraper that is starting to weaken. Captain Pruitt, meanwhile, is transported to Grey Sloan and is in grave danger.

"Lives hang in the balance; the building's coming down. It's the worst situation you've seen on Station 19 so far," George previewed, hinting at the aftermath of the powerful fire. "Nobody's quite the same. The repercussions are still being felt for many, many episodes. We're still playing out some of those storylines [right now]."

The premiere will also introduce Boris Kodjoe as a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past, and Dermot Mulroney begins his arc this season as Ryan Tanner's father.

"My man Boris came on the show and that's been a lot of fun... I'm so happy he's on the show," George said. "And Dermot Mulroney... He's playing Ryan's dad. We all immediately started doing side-by-side photos of the two of them. It's like a before and after picture, it's hilarious. It's perfect casting. Mulroney's having the best time of his life playing this character."

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Station 19 premieres Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

