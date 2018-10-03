Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart are looking to tug at your heartstrings with the trailer for their upcoming film, The Upside.

The film tells the true story of a wealthy quadriplegic named Philip (Cranston) who hires Dell (Kevin Hart), an unemployed man with a criminal record, to help him get around. Although, they get off to a rough start, they soon form a powerful friendship.



The clip treats fans to Dell’s introduction to Philip’s decadent world that includes vintage sports cars, cutting-edge showers and trips to the opera. Dell, on the other hand, pushes Philip to be more than a man with a disability.



In one particular scene, Philip is furious over a surprise birthday party and Dell helps him get his rage out by breaking whatever he wants in his home, which brings Philip’s aide (played by Nicole Kidman) running.



The trailer also showcases the pair’s hilarious bickering and bonding, including Dell hilariously singing the late Aretha Franklin’s song “You Better Think,” while assisting Philip.



Both Cranston and Hart recently spoke with ET about what drew them to the project.



“It’s a love story between two straight men,” the Breaking Badstar explained. Hart shared in a separate interview that Cranston isn’t explaining it quite right.



“I’ve had to tell Brian it’s not a love story. (Adopts a dramatic grovel) ‘It’s a love story. You gotta say it tougher when you say it.’”

Kidman also spoke with ET about the experience of working with Hart.



“I laugh all day,” she said. ”I can't wait to come to work to laugh.”

The film is a remake of the acclaimed French film, The Intouchables, which is based on the documentary À la vie, à la mort (To Life, To Death).



The Upside arrives in theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.



