Struggling to get in the mood for Halloween? The very first trailer for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabina should do the trick (or treat)!



In it, fans get their first real look at Mad Menalum Kiernan Shipka’s take on the witchy comic book character as she attempts to navigate being pulled in two very different directions.



“In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween, there lived a girl who was half-witch and half-mortal, who, on her 16th birthday would have to choose between two worlds,” the main character explains as viewers are treated to her average teenage existence, punctuated with more than a few magical moments. “The witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. And that girl is me.”



However, soon after this introduction, Sabrina is shown proclaiming at her initiation ceremony that she simply can’t choose between her friends and her family, naturally leading to all manner of problems.



The trailer teases images of floating conjurers, lurking creatures, a demonic goat, countless meetings in a candlelit forest, and dates with Sabrina’s love interest, Harvey (Ross Lynch), all set to Neil Sedaka’s '60s swinging anthem, “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen.”



The clip also provides a first look at the teenage witch’s aunts, Hilda and Zelda Spellman (Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto) as they butt heads. We’re even treated to a look at Sabrina’s black cat, Salem! But does he talk?

“My name is Sabrina Spellman,” Shipka proclaims in the trailer’s final moments. “And I will not trade it away.”



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives Oct. 26 on Netflix, just in time for All Hallows' Eve.



