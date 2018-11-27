Congratulations are in order for Miguel and Nazanin Mandi!

The 33-year-old "Remember Me" crooner married his longtime girlfriend on Saturday. The two shared the exciting news on their social media on Tuesday, alongside stunning photographs from their special day.

"11.24.18. Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family," Miguel captioned his Instagram slideshow. "So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all."

The beautiful bride also shared a handful of snaps on her Instagram, expressing how emotional of a day it was.

"11-24-18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears," Mandi, 32, wrote. "To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever."

The couple first met when they were 18 years old, and the rest is history. The gorgeous ceremony took place at Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles, according to Vogue. The model wore a bespoke Monique Lhuillier lace, long-sleeve wedding gown, before slipping into a Carly Cushnie outfit for the reception. Miguel wore a custom tuxedo designed by Van Van, per the publication.

Miguel and his lady love aren't the only celeb couple to recently tie the knot. Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith earlier this month. Meanwhile, ET learned on Tuesday that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to get married in India this weekend.

According to our source, Jonas and Chopra will wed in front of their closest friends and family, in a traditional Indian ceremony.

"The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," the source says. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife."

