Mandy Moore is married!

The This Is Us star, 34, tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, on Sunday at an intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles.

The actress, who told People back in August she won't be choosing "a stereotypical white wedding dress," proved she's anything but a traditional bride in a stunning blush pink gown featuring a tiered tulle skirt, floral-embellished waist and high ruffled neckline, designed by Rodarte.

The romantic gown was complemented by a matching veil, swept-back tousled tresses and glittery pink eyeshadow.

Moore's makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, posted photos of the bride's breathtaking look, which were soon deleted, but reposted to a fan account.

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged last September after dating for two years. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, though they split in 2015 after almost six years of marriage. This is Goldsmith's first marriage.

