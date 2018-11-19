Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot.

The 34-year-old This Is Us star married the Dawes frontman on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, ET can confirm.

According to E! News, who was first to report about the nuptials, the super private wedding took place in the backyard of Moore's home, and celebrity guests included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

On Monday, the actress' makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, Instagrammed a group photo with Moore looking stunning in a pink tiered Rodarte dress and wearing a veil. She also tagged both Moore and Goldsmith, but later deleted the post.

"Yesterday was pretty magical," Streicher wrote. "I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard."

Instagram

Ashley Streicher, who does Moore's hair, also posted an Instagram story of plenty of flowers and what appears to be the romantic setting on Sunday.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Moore has yet to comment on the wedding, though did share on Monday on Instagram that her beloved cat Madeline died. She also noted that the weekend "was a roller coaster of emotions in every way."

"Sometimes life doesn’t consider that you have big plans underway," she wrote. "Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken. She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn’t a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We’re still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss and but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Moore and 33-year-old Goldsmith got engaged last September after dating for two years. Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, though they split in 2015 after almost six years of marriage. This is Goldsmith's first marriage.

ET spoke to Moore last November, when she previewed her wedding to Goldsmith and revealed the elements that were especially important to her.

"We want to have a friend officiate," she said. "So, feeling that connection with our friends, and our friend group, and having them feel a part of it. I think I want to maybe do it at our home, like, do it very privately."

"And other than that, maybe have music!" she continued. "I want music to have an important thread throughout. Find a way to incorporate Taylor, or some of our musician friends, or something. So, make it feel very much like us. A slightly more elevated house party, nothing fancy."

Here's more with Moore:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Dishes on Her 'Lovely' Bachelorette Weekend in New Orleans

'This Is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Is Writing Music With Mandy Moore's Fiance Taylor Goldsmith (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore on Why She Was Never Going to Be Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera

Related Gallery