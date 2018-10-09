Mandy Moore Reflects on Divorce From Ryan Adams: I 'Found My Way Out'

Mandy Moore is opening up about her 2016 divorce from Ryan Adams.

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress covers Glamour’s November issue -- along with her co-stars, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson -- and delves into what led to her split from the 43-year-old musician.

When the pair tied the knot in 2009, Moore’s family was going through a tumultuous time; Moore had recently learned that, after 30 years of marriage, her mother was leaving her father for a woman.

“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own,” she says of deciding to get married. “Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”

That feeling of having chosen the wrong person led Moore to be “spiritually and fundamentally stuck,” which caused her to have complications in both her personal and professional lives.

“I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it,” she says of the divorce, which came in 2016 after the couple announced their separation the year prior. “When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

One of the ways her life has opened back up is thanks to This Is Us, something, she says, has helped people take her seriously.

“This Is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies,” she shares. “I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.”

The other recent development in Moore’s life as of late is her engagement to musician Taylor Goldsmith, whom she met in 2015 through Instagram.

“I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” she says. “Taylor was steadfast in his support—that was a huge sign for me.”

“He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner,” she continues. “He’s going to be the most tremendous father... Maybe it’s true [about the biological clock], but f**k that narrative,” she says, before revealing their desire to adopt. “So that will be a part of our lives, God willing,” she adds.

Moore insists she refuses to live with regret and is only focused on looking ahead to the future.

“I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today,” she says. “I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

ET spoke with the actress last November, where she dished all about her upcoming wedding, which, she tells Glamour, will be later this year.

"We want to have a friend officiate. So, feeling that connection with our friends, and our friend group, and having them feel a part of it," Moore told ET at the time. "I think I want to maybe do it at our home, like, do it very privately."

She continued, "I want music to have an important thread throughout. Find a way to incorporate Taylor, or some of our musician friends, or something. So make it feel very much like us. A slightly more elevated house party, nothing fancy."

