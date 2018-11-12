Mandy Moore Dishes on Her 'Lovely' Bachelorette Weekend in New Orleans

Mandy Moore knows how to celebrate!

The 34-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, where she tells all about her October trip to New Orleans, Louisiana. The vacay was a fun girls trip that also served as Moore's bachelorette getaway. Moore got engaged to her fiance, Taylor Goldsmith, last September after two years of dating.

"I mean we called it just a girls trip, but my friends were lovely to like take off on a Wednesday to go to New Orleans with me," Moore tells DeGeneres of the trip. "We're pretty tame. I mean, you know New Orleans people go and get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10 o'clock every night. We had a glass of wine and we're like, 'We're good. We're good.'"

Though they weren't going wild, New Orleans certainly had plenty of entertainment to offer the ladies.

"It's the best," Moore exclaims of the city. "The food, the culture, the architecture. We went on a ghost tour. We saw some jazz. We did all of it."

At the time, Moore took to Instagram to thank her friends for making the trip with her.

"Eternally grateful for the greatest girlfriends who are equal parts spontaneous and generous. They’re always game for an adventure and manage to prioritize our friendships in the face of the busy lives we all lead (like going on a trip in the middle of week cause why not??)," Moore wrote. "Nola- thanks for hosting us. We came, we saw, we ate all the food. Can’t wait for more with these 💎s."

Moore's friends shared pics from the weekend too, which appear to showcase crown braids, Mardi Gras masks, floral dresses and lots of sightseeing.

This isn't Moore's first bachelorette vacay! Back in April the This Is Us actress road tripped to Northern California with some of her pals, including co-stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Minka Kelly. The trip included personalized necklaces, color coordinating looks and lots of wine.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Moore last November, where she revealed how she pictures her upcoming wedding.

"We want to have a friend officiate. So, feeling that connection with our friends, and our friend group, and having them feel a part of it," Moore said at the time. "I think I want to maybe do it at our home, like, do it very privately."

"And other than that, maybe have music! I want music to have an important thread throughout," she added. "Find a way to incorporate Taylor [Goldsmith], or some of our musician friends, or something. So make it feel very much like us. A slightly more elevated house party, nothing fancy."

Watch the video below for more on Moore's vision for her nuptials:

