Mandy Moore is rocking a new look!

The This Is Us star attended Joni Mitchell's 75th birthday concert celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, showing off full brow-grazing bangs, complemented by her shiny, tousled brunette tresses.

Moore donned a long, sand-colored crochet dress with flared sleeves by Proenza Schouler and silver ankle-strap sandals.

The actress had bangs before in 2016, but don't expect the 'do to hang around this time. The bride-to-be revealed they're actually clip-ons via her Instagram. Moore opted for the feathery fringe to complete her "Boho Chic" ensemble, reminiscent of Mitchell's style in the '70s.

The multitalented star went on to gush about the memorable night, writing, "Honestly, I’m reeling from one of the most monumental evenings if my life: in the audience watching an outstanding group of artist perform Joni Mitchell’s music in celebration of her 75th Birthday- for the madame herself. An entire evening of goosebumps. Sorry for squeezing your leg so many times and whispering “this song is my faaaaaavorite”, @streicherhair. Bucket list."

In a recent interview with Bustle, the former pop star confessed she was never going to be Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera:

"They're dancers and they're entertainers and they're performers. They give their all — and costume changes! — and they can live on that level. And that was never going to be me," Moore said.

