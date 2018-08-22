Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Mandy Moore is probably one of the most laid-back brides ever.

The This Is Us star opened up to People about getting married to musician fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, saying "it will just end up unfolding the way it’s supposed to."

We don't know about you, but that's one of the most chill statements we heard about wedding planning. As for her dress? The brunette, 34, has yet to decide on the one.

"I don’t know what it’s going to be quite yet," Moore tells the magazine. "I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something."

The bride-to-be revealed it won't be in line with the traditional style, which isn't surprising considering her nonchalant approach to the nuptial.

"I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me. It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself."

We still have so many questions -- Will she wear another color other than white? Will it be short? Will she wear a pantsuit instead? Whatever she chooses we're certain it'll be just as chic and trendy as all of her outfits.

While we wait with bated breath on her final ensemble, browse through our favorite unexpected bridal looks ahead.

ASOS

ASOS Edition Wedding Satin Off The Shoulder Full Length Jacket and Tapered Pants $316

Fame and Partners

Fame and Partners The Annie $599

Watters

Watters Keegan $1600 - $2050

FWRD

Alberta Ferretti Metallic Strapless Gown $2295 $1377

Net-a-Porter

Gabriela Hearst Dorothea Off-The-Shoulder Silk and Wool-Blend Blazer $1995, Chapman Silk and Wool-Blend Skinny Pants $995

Moda Operandi

Temperley London Bridal Fitted Toledo Dress $4345

Net-a-Porter

Danielle Frankel Off-The-Shoulder Silk and Wool-Blend Mini Dress $4990

Moda Operandi

Carolina Herrera Hyacinth Column Dress $5490

Take a peek inside her beautiful Pasadena home:

