The '80s are back for fall and Mandy Moore is pulling off the trend perfectly!

The This Is Us star arrived at the show's FYC event in Hollywood, sporting a striking cobalt blue leather long-sleeve mini with gathered bodice and head-turning structured shoulders.

The silhouette, color and fabrication makes this Isabel Marant number a huge trend piece for next season as '80s-inspired designs are resurfacing in a major way. The actress completed the look with black Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, long glitzy drop earrings and pale Barbie pink lips, which added to the nostalgic glam vibe.

Try the fashion-forward look inspired by the brunette style star from our edit of power shoulder minis and sparkly ear dusters ahead.

ASOS Tall Ultimate One Shoulder Structured Mini Dress $60 $30

Express Puffed Shoulder Sheath Dress $98 $30

Valencia & Vine Bea Dress $188 $76

Keepsake Endless Long Sleeve Mini Dress $185

Self-Portrait One-Shoulder Ruffled Fil Coupé Chiffon Mini Dress $440

Baublebar Isabelline Drop Earrings $38

Nina Graduated Linear Drop Earrings $60

Fallon Marquis Crystal Linear Drop Earrings $100

Justine Clenquet Ziggy Earrings $200

Moore tells ET why she's having so much fun filming season three:

