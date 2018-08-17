Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Mandy Moore's style is on point -- on the red carpet and off.

The This Is Us actress enjoyed some shopping time in Beverly Hills recently, wearing an easy, stylish getup consisting of a floaty, V-neck black midi, black-and-white woven flats, beige cross-body bag and square cat-eye sunglasses. Her adorable crown braid added to the lighthearted summer flair.

A true off-duty outfit, Moore's teaming of a comfy dress, unfussy shoes and practical carryall allows her to run around town whilst appearing effortlessly chic and polished -- aka she doesn't look like she's trying too hard.

Backgrid

And why should you on days when you just want to be relaxed, run errands and go to brunch? This look is everything we're inspired to be this weekend, and we're taking note of the simple outfit formula.

Channel the brunette's covetable style and shop similar pieces below.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories V Neck Maxi Shirt Dress $55

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Gabrielle Linen Midi Wrap Dress $79

Article&

Article& Helena Ruffle Midi $82

Free People

Free People Love of My Life Midi Dress $108

Target

A New Day Camille High Vamp Pointed Toe Ballet Flats $23

Bloomingdale's

Sam Edelman Navya Woven Leather Mules $90

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Color-block Espadrilles $198

Nordstrom

Sole Society Kinza Belt Bag $45

Privé Revaux

Privé Revaux The Grace $30

Moore tells ET why she especially enjoyed filming season three of the Emmy-nominated show:

