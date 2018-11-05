What about Cory Matthews?

Boy Meets World star, Danielle Fishel, is officially a married woman! The 37-year-old actress took to social media late Sunday night to share the news that she tied the knot with producer Jensen Karp.

“That’s Mrs. Karp to you,” Fishel captioned one stunning wedding portrait on Twitter.

Fishel shared another shot to Instagram, which showed off her gorgeous bridal gown, completely with sheer lace capped shoulders and a lengthy veil.

Karp, a producer on Drop the Mic, posted his own shot to Instagram, writing, "Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. @daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

This is the second marriage for Fishel, who tied the knot with Tim Belusko in 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and the next year she started dating Karp.

Fishel spoke with ET about wedding planning back in September, describing the experience was “so much fun.”

“I absolutely love it. Things are going along very well,” she said, adding of her dress, “I kind of went a little bit of a unique route, but I like it.”

