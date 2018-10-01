Danielle Fishel has an interesting connection to the wedding of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber!

The 37-year-old Girl Meets World actress is currently engaged to Drop the Mic producer Jensen Karp and is in the middle of wedding planning herself. Baldwin just so happens to be a co-host on the TBS series, and has been chatting with Fishel about potential plans.

“I will be seeing her this Thursday, and we’ve already discussed it via Instagram direct messages that we’ve got a lot to fill each other in on,” Fishel dished to ET at the Hero Dog Awards on Saturday. “So yes, later on this week I’m sure I will be talking her ear off about weddings.”

While she admits to talking about her own wedding plans with the 21-year-old model, don’t expect Fishel to spill the beans about whether Baldwin and Bieber, 24, have already tied the knot.

“When she tells me, my lips are going to be sealed, let me tell you!” She amended the statement, assuring ET, “But of course, I’m going to tell you!”

Fishel is loving wedding planning as she prepares to tie the knot with Karp.

“My gosh, wedding planning is so much fun,” she gushed. “I absolutely love it. Things are going along very well. We just wrapped up our invitations and they’re stunning, calligraphy and vintage stamps.”

She also revealed that she’s already said yes to the dress.

“I do have a dress,” she disclosed. “I’ve had a couple of fittings and yeah, I’m excited for people to see it. I kind of went a little bit of a unique route, but I like it.”

The Animal Humane Dog Awards air Oct. 24 on Hallmark.

