Brett Young is officially off the market!

The 37-year-old country crooner married his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Mills, in a grand wedding in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.

The twosome were joined by more than 200 of their closest family and friends, according to People who was first to report the news. The ceremony was officiated by the singer's father, Brad, and Young's manager, Van Hazelitt. The bride looked spectacular in a custom Justin Alexander wedding dress featuring long sleeves and a low back.

Young proposed to Mills in February. The big moment went down in Oxford, Mississippi, near where Young went to college at Ole Miss on a baseball scholarship. Following the proposal, the "In Case You Didn't Know" singer shared the exciting news on Instagram. "SHE SAID YES!!!!" he wrote, alongside a photo of the two kissing.

ET spoke with the newly-engaged couple in April, where the singer shared how they met, how he proposed and how they were planning their wedding around his tour schedule.

