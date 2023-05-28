The stars shined bright in the City of Light for Beyoncé's concert on Friday. The celebrated songstress hit up Paris for a stop on her Renaissance World Tour, and a slew of A-listers came out to watch the show.

The "Break My Soul" artist lit up the Stade de France Friday night, and some of the biggest celebs in the world had the time of their lives in the audience and VIP sections, enjoying the show.

🚨 Selena Gomez ce soir à Paris, lors du concert de Beyoncé au Stade de France ! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SFpLcYTCFs — GOSSIP ROOM (@GossipRoomOff) May 26, 2023

Selena Gomez was spotted walking in front of the stage, smiling brightly and giving high-fives to fans in attendance, while Natalie Portman stood in the crowd in front of the stage beaming. Life-long fan Megan Thee Stallion was also spotted, singing along to the beloved artist.

Kylie Jenner used the occasion to show off another incredible quasi-futuristic fashion statement. She rocked a long maxi-skirt with hip-high slip and black leather boots, which she paired with a nude-colored top complete with full-length leather sleeves.

Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, was also seen in the VIP section, while celebs include tennis icon Serena Williams, rocker Lenny Kravitz, singer Kesha, Queen Latifah and numerous others.

The Paris show likely drew so many stars because of its proximity to the Cannes Film Festival, which meant many celebs -- such as Portman -- were already in France to support their forthcoming films or attend the gala.

After Friday's show, Beyoncé took a week-long hiatus ahead of her next slate of shows in London, England, beginning Monday. The songstress is then set to bring her tour to the US in July.

