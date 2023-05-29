Beyoncé is a proud mama!

On Monday, the "Heated" singer took to Instagram to show her and JAY-Z's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, some love -- days after she danced alongside her onstage in Paris during the Renaissance World Tour.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," Bey wrote. The post lead with a picture of Blue front and center hitting the dance steps as her mom performs behind her. The following slide is a slow motion video of Blue as she walks down the catwalk onstage.

Finally, rounding out the post, Bey shows off Blue's personality as she shares a gif of her daughter hitting the moves and smiling for the camera.

On Friday, Blue shocked the audience of over 80,000 fans at the Stade de France when she appeared onstage and performed alongside her mom during "My Power."

As Bey sang "this my bloodline, give it up for Blue," Blue appeared next to her rocking a matching metallic sliver jumpsuit. Blue was on par as she nailed every count with the professional dancers and her mom.

It wasn't just Beyoncé who celebrated Blue. A fan site captioned Bey and JAY's youngest daughter, Rumi sitting in a luxury box with a friend, holding a sign that read, "We Love You Blue."

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

In January, Blue joined her mother onstage in Dubai. Blue Ivy nailed her first-ever live performance at the 2022 Oscars when she joined her mother during her powerful opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California.

The singer was surrounded by dancers for her performance of "Be Alive," her Oscar-nominated track from the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard. And who can forget Blue's cameo as a 9-year-old for Beyonce's fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy?"

The Renaissance World Tour's next stop is London next for two nights (May 29-30) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There's no telling if Blue will hit the stage with her mother again, or simply take in the show was the audience.

