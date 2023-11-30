From leather to metallic to cold weather go-to shearling, these fab bags from Coach will take any festive 'fit to the next level.
The Thanksgiving turkey has been carved, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over and done — we are now officially, solidly in the holiday season, which means your calendar is likely peppered with invites to holiday parties from now through New Year's Eve.
It's the time of year to pull out your most festive dress or pantsuit, set your hair and makeup to glam status and step out in style. To help complete your look, Coach Outlet has a glitzy collection of handbags, wallets and more accessories that are holiday party-ready.
The ideal going-out bag is a clutch, like Coach's Anna, or a petite crossbody like the Klare or the Morgan. But that doesn't mean you can't break the mold with a shoulder bag, a tiny shoulder bag or a sleek backpack. It's all about what makes you feel fabulous. And what makes these picks from Coach Outlet all the merrier is that they're well-crafted and made to last, so you can wear them to holiday parties and nights out for years to come.
Below, shop our top holiday party-ready picks from Coach Outlet's giant selection. Bonus: These options also make wonderful gifts.
Terri Shoulder Bag
Come through shining! This sparkly shoulder bag is sure to turn heads.
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
A party bag they can wear again and again, this smooth leather bag packs a lot for its size.
Klare Crossbody
A hand-free crossbody is great for holding a glass of champagne in one hand and a sparkler in the other.
Nolita Barrel Bag
When the ball drops on NYE, you'll still be sparkling, thanks to this chic bag.
North South Mini Tote
Let them know that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well with this mini tote with space that allows you to bring whatever you need for the night ahead.
Morgan Square Crossbody
This petite bag's bright red color is positively holiday-themed. It can hold a few cards and essentials.
Teri Shoulder Bag In Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting
Fans of the ultra-popular Coach Tabby bag will love this similarly puffy quilted option.
Small Tote In Shearling
Play into winter vibes with this fluffy shearling bag. It comes in three colors.
Morgan Crossbody
This elegant bag also has a buckle-look snap and comes in two neutral colors.
Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas
This bag comes in a cool coated canvas with glitzy gold-tone hardware.
Heart Crossbody
This playful heart bag might offer some good luck on New Year's Eve. It has two credit card slots and can be worn crossbody or carried by its handle.
Morgan Top Handle Satchel
This bag brings cool crocodile-embossed leather for an eye-catching take on a classic black bag.
Charlotte Shoulder Bag
This slim, leather shoulder bag also comes with a longer chain for crossbody wear.
Mini Payton
Embrace the shoulder bag trend with this little Coach number. It has silver hardware to match your jewelry.
Morgan Square Crossbody in Black
This petite crossbody in crocodile-embossed leather has a cool mock buckle.
Brynn Flap Crossbody
This crocodile-embossed leather crossbody offers a bit more room for your belongings.
Morgan Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Add some edge to your look with this bag with rivets. It's made of both coated canvas and leather.
Dinky 18 With Quilting
This bag comes in a holiday-ready metallic dark green. Its quilted look adds to the winter vibes.
Court Backpack With Signature Canvas And Leopard Print
This leopard-print backpack will look incredible with a sparkly all-black outfit, and you won't have to sacrifice space.
Lysa Top Handle
Patent leather is always perfect for the holidays. This bag has a top handle or can be worn crossbody.
