Sponsored by Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet Has Your Next Holiday Party Handled: Shop Glamorous Clutches, Crossbody Bags and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:27 AM PST, November 30, 2023

From leather to metallic to cold weather go-to shearling, these fab bags from Coach will take any festive 'fit to the next level.

The Thanksgiving turkey has been carved, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over and done — we are now officially, solidly in the holiday season, which means your calendar is likely peppered with invites to holiday parties from now through New Year's Eve.

It's the time of year to pull out your most festive dress or pantsuit, set your hair and makeup to glam status and step out in style. To help complete your look, Coach Outlet has a glitzy collection of handbags, wallets and more accessories that are holiday party-ready. 

Shop Holiday Party Handbags from Coach Outlet

The ideal going-out bag is a clutch, like Coach's Anna, or a petite crossbody like the Klare or the Morgan. But that doesn't mean you can't break the mold with a shoulder bag, a tiny shoulder bag or a sleek backpack. It's all about what makes you feel fabulous. And what makes these picks from Coach Outlet all the merrier is that they're well-crafted and made to last, so you can wear them to holiday parties and nights out for years to come. 

Below, shop our top holiday party-ready picks from Coach Outlet's giant selection. Bonus: These options also make wonderful gifts

Terri Shoulder Bag

Terri Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet

Terri Shoulder Bag

Come through shining! This sparkly shoulder bag is sure to turn heads.

$350 $189

Shop Now

Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas

Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas

A party bag they can wear again and again, this smooth leather bag packs a lot for its size. 

$118 $75

Shop Now

Klare Crossbody

Klare Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody

A hand-free crossbody is great for holding a glass of champagne in one hand and a sparkler in the other.

$450 $179

Shop Now

Nolita Barrel Bag

Nolita Barrel Bag
Coach Outlet

Nolita Barrel Bag

When the ball drops on NYE, you'll still be sparkling, thanks to this chic bag.

$188 $109

Shop Now

North South Mini Tote

North South Mini Tote
Coach Outlet

North South Mini Tote

Let them know that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well with this mini tote with space that allows you to bring whatever you need for the night ahead.

$350 $119

Shop Now

Morgan Square Crossbody

Morgan Square Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Morgan Square Crossbody

This petite bag's bright red color is positively holiday-themed. It can hold a few cards and essentials.

$398 $119

Shop Now

Teri Shoulder Bag In Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting

Teri Shoulder Bag In Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting
Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag In Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting

Fans of the ultra-popular Coach Tabby bag will love this similarly puffy quilted option.

$428 $128

Shop Now

Small Tote In Shearling

Small Tote In Shearling
Coach Outlet

Small Tote In Shearling

Play into winter vibes with this fluffy shearling bag. It comes in three colors.

$498 $349

Shop Now

Morgan Crossbody

Morgan Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody

This elegant bag also has a buckle-look snap and comes in two neutral colors. 

$350 $140

Shop Now

Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas

Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas

This bag comes in a cool coated canvas with glitzy gold-tone hardware.

$398 $179

Shop Now

Heart Crossbody

Heart Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Heart Crossbody

This playful heart bag might offer some good luck on New Year's Eve. It has two credit card slots and can be worn crossbody or carried by its handle.

$350 $139

Shop Now

Morgan Top Handle Satchel

Morgan Top Handle Satchel
Coach Outlet

Morgan Top Handle Satchel

This bag brings cool crocodile-embossed leather for an eye-catching take on a classic black bag.

$498 $149

Shop Now

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

Charlotte Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

This slim, leather shoulder bag also comes with a longer chain for crossbody wear.

$378 $149

Shop Now

Mini Payton

Mini Payton
Coach Outlet

Mini Payton

Embrace the shoulder bag trend with this little Coach number. It has silver hardware to match your jewelry.

$188 $79

Shop Now

Morgan Square Crossbody in Black

Morgan Square Crossbody in Black
Coach Outlet

Morgan Square Crossbody in Black

This petite crossbody in crocodile-embossed leather has a cool mock buckle.

$450 $180

Shop Now

Brynn Flap Crossbody

Brynn Flap Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Brynn Flap Crossbody

This crocodile-embossed leather crossbody offers a bit more room for your belongings. 

$428 $159

Shop Now

Morgan Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets

Morgan Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets

Add some edge to your look with this bag with rivets. It's made of both coated canvas and leather.

$328 $131

Shop Now

Dinky 18 With Quilting

Dinky 18 With Quilting
Coach Outlet

Dinky 18 With Quilting

This bag comes in a holiday-ready metallic dark green. Its quilted look adds to the winter vibes.

$450 $180

Shop Now

Court Backpack With Signature Canvas And Leopard Print

Court Backpack With Signature Canvas And Leopard Print
Coach Outlet

Court Backpack With Signature Canvas And Leopard Print

This leopard-print backpack will look incredible with a sparkly all-black outfit, and you won't have to sacrifice space.

$450 $149

Shop Now

Lysa Top Handle

Lysa Top Handle
Coach Outlet

Lysa Top Handle

Patent leather is always perfect for the holidays. This bag has a top handle or can be worn crossbody.

$350 $149

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Show Your BFF Some Love With Coach Outlet's Next-Level Holiday Gifts

Show Your BFF Some Love With Coach Outlet's Next-Level Holiday Gifts

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

Rock the Denim-On-Denim Trend With Coach Outlet's Shine Collection

The Coach Shine Collection Exudes Confidence With Chrome Handbags, Silver Shoes and More

The Coach Shine Collection Exudes Confidence With Chrome Handbags, Silver Shoes and More

The Best Disney100 Collabs to Give for the Holidays

Best Lists

The Best Disney100 Collabs to Give for the Holidays

Coach Outlet Cyber Week Deals: Save Up to 70% on the Designer Brand

Coach Outlet Cyber Week Deals: Save Up to 70% on the Designer Brand

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget

Style

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget

The 21 Best Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Lovers

Gifts

The 21 Best Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Lovers

Tags: