The Thanksgiving turkey has been carved, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over and done — we are now officially, solidly in the holiday season, which means your calendar is likely peppered with invites to holiday parties from now through New Year's Eve.

It's the time of year to pull out your most festive dress or pantsuit, set your hair and makeup to glam status and step out in style. To help complete your look, Coach Outlet has a glitzy collection of handbags, wallets and more accessories that are holiday party-ready.

Shop Holiday Party Handbags from Coach Outlet

The ideal going-out bag is a clutch, like Coach's Anna, or a petite crossbody like the Klare or the Morgan. But that doesn't mean you can't break the mold with a shoulder bag, a tiny shoulder bag or a sleek backpack. It's all about what makes you feel fabulous. And what makes these picks from Coach Outlet all the merrier is that they're well-crafted and made to last, so you can wear them to holiday parties and nights out for years to come.

Below, shop our top holiday party-ready picks from Coach Outlet's giant selection. Bonus: These options also make wonderful gifts.

Klare Crossbody Coach Outlet Klare Crossbody A hand-free crossbody is great for holding a glass of champagne in one hand and a sparkler in the other.

$450 $179 Shop Now

North South Mini Tote Coach Outlet North South Mini Tote Let them know that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well with this mini tote with space that allows you to bring whatever you need for the night ahead. $350 $119 Shop Now

Morgan Crossbody Coach Outlet Morgan Crossbody This elegant bag also has a buckle-look snap and comes in two neutral colors. $350 $140 Shop Now

Heart Crossbody Coach Outlet Heart Crossbody This playful heart bag might offer some good luck on New Year's Eve. It has two credit card slots and can be worn crossbody or carried by its handle. $350 $139 Shop Now

Mini Payton Coach Outlet Mini Payton Embrace the shoulder bag trend with this little Coach number. It has silver hardware to match your jewelry. $188 $79 Shop Now

Lysa Top Handle Coach Outlet Lysa Top Handle Patent leather is always perfect for the holidays. This bag has a top handle or can be worn crossbody. $350 $149 Shop Now