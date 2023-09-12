Sponsored by Coach Outlet

The Coach Shine Collection Exudes Confidence With Chrome Handbags, Silver Shoes and More

Jennifer Lopez
Coach
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:18 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Turn heads in Coach's eye-catching chrome pieces, on sale for up to 65% off.

If Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour outfits and the New York Fashion Week runways are any indication, metallic silver (AKA chrome) is still going strong as one of this year's hottest trends. Bold and futuristic, chrome clothing exudes confidence by catching the light from every angle  — and accessories are an easy way to incorporate the trend into your fall wardrobe.

This season, Coach encourages you to stand out from the crowd in eye-catching chrome with its Coach Shine collection. The brand is best known for its luxurious selection of leather goods, but you don't have to spend a lot to add some pops of silver to your purse rotation. Coach Outlet is offering major deals on all things silver and shiny, with up to 65% off best-selling styles.

Shop the Coach Shine Collection

From '90s-inspired shoulder bags in quilted chrome to silver-studded denim we think even Queen Bey would approve of, Coach's Shine collection has so many chic offerings to wear in 2023 and beyond. And with prices starting at just $27, you don't have to break the bank to rock these bold bags and shoes.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Coach Shine collection.

Nolita 19 With Puffy Diamond Quilting

Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 With Puffy Diamond Quilting

At under $100, this bag adds an affordable metallic touch to your wardrobe.

$238 $99

Shop Now

Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets

Make this studded shoulder bag your go-to going-out purse for fall.

$450 $189

Shop Now

Noah Bootie

Coach Outlet

Noah Bootie

Swap out your basic black booties for something a little more elevated.

$278 $169

Shop Now

Nolita 19 With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 With Rivets

This studded denim shoulder bag is like your favorite pair of jeans in purse form.

$218 $99

Shop Now

Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting

Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting

Fans of the ultra-popular Coach tabby bag will love this similarly puffy quilted option.

$428 $199

Shop Now

Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets

We love this deep berry color for fall, but this riveted crossbody also comes in black.

$498 $199

Shop Now

Faryn Clog

Coach Outlet

Faryn Clog

A funkier alternative to loafers, clogs are one of our favorite pieces of transitional footwear.

$198 $129

Shop Now

Stanton Crossbody

Coach Outlet

Stanton Crossbody

This petite chrome crossbody is the perfect size for running errands, concerts, sporting events and more.

$250 $100

Shop Now

Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets

Add a fun pop of color to your look with this hot pink wearable wallet.

$178 $71

Shop Now

Rori Sandal

Coach Outlet

Rori Sandal

If you have any weddings or special events on the horizon, these silver sandals are a subtle yet eye-catching addition to any outfit.

$228 $129

Shop Now

Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets

On sale for 60% off, this purse looks especially chic styled with a denim-on-denim outfit.

$378 $151

Shop Now

North South Mini Tote With Puffy Diamond Quilting

Coach Outlet

North South Mini Tote With Puffy Diamond Quilting

Take over 60% off this mini crossbody tote in a unique silver finish.

$420 $139

Shop Now

Pauline Bootie

Coach Outlet

Pauline Bootie

This new style offers a spin on the classic cowboy boot with flashy rivets and a versatile, short height.

$288 $169

Shop Now

Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Puffy Diamond Quilting

Coach Outlet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Puffy Diamond Quilting

If you're shopping for a new chrome Coach purse, you might as well get the wallet to match.

$250 $88

Shop Now

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Rivets

Coach Outlet

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Rivets

This foldover clutch includes a removable strap to convert it to a shoulder or crossbody bag.

$328 $131

Shop Now

