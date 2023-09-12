If Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour outfits and the New York Fashion Week runways are any indication, metallic silver (AKA chrome) is still going strong as one of this year's hottest trends. Bold and futuristic, chrome clothing exudes confidence by catching the light from every angle — and accessories are an easy way to incorporate the trend into your fall wardrobe.

This season, Coach encourages you to stand out from the crowd in eye-catching chrome with its Coach Shine collection. The brand is best known for its luxurious selection of leather goods, but you don't have to spend a lot to add some pops of silver to your purse rotation. Coach Outlet is offering major deals on all things silver and shiny, with up to 65% off best-selling styles.

Shop the Coach Shine Collection

From '90s-inspired shoulder bags in quilted chrome to silver-studded denim we think even Queen Bey would approve of, Coach's Shine collection has so many chic offerings to wear in 2023 and beyond. And with prices starting at just $27, you don't have to break the bank to rock these bold bags and shoes.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Coach Shine collection.

Noah Bootie Coach Outlet Noah Bootie Swap out your basic black booties for something a little more elevated. $278 $169 Shop Now

Faryn Clog Coach Outlet Faryn Clog A funkier alternative to loafers, clogs are one of our favorite pieces of transitional footwear. $198 $129 Shop Now

Stanton Crossbody Coach Outlet Stanton Crossbody This petite chrome crossbody is the perfect size for running errands, concerts, sporting events and more. $250 $100 Shop Now

Rori Sandal Coach Outlet Rori Sandal If you have any weddings or special events on the horizon, these silver sandals are a subtle yet eye-catching addition to any outfit. $228 $129 Shop Now

Pauline Bootie Coach Outlet Pauline Bootie This new style offers a spin on the classic cowboy boot with flashy rivets and a versatile, short height. $288 $169 Shop Now

