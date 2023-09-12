Turn heads in Coach's eye-catching chrome pieces, on sale for up to 65% off.
If Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour outfits and the New York Fashion Week runways are any indication, metallic silver (AKA chrome) is still going strong as one of this year's hottest trends. Bold and futuristic, chrome clothing exudes confidence by catching the light from every angle — and accessories are an easy way to incorporate the trend into your fall wardrobe.
This season, Coach encourages you to stand out from the crowd in eye-catching chrome with its Coach Shine collection. The brand is best known for its luxurious selection of leather goods, but you don't have to spend a lot to add some pops of silver to your purse rotation. Coach Outlet is offering major deals on all things silver and shiny, with up to 65% off best-selling styles.
Shop the Coach Shine Collection
From '90s-inspired shoulder bags in quilted chrome to silver-studded denim we think even Queen Bey would approve of, Coach's Shine collection has so many chic offerings to wear in 2023 and beyond. And with prices starting at just $27, you don't have to break the bank to rock these bold bags and shoes.
Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Coach Shine collection.
Nolita 19 With Puffy Diamond Quilting
At under $100, this bag adds an affordable metallic touch to your wardrobe.
Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets
Make this studded shoulder bag your go-to going-out purse for fall.
Noah Bootie
Swap out your basic black booties for something a little more elevated.
Nolita 19 With Rivets
This studded denim shoulder bag is like your favorite pair of jeans in purse form.
Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting
Fans of the ultra-popular Coach tabby bag will love this similarly puffy quilted option.
Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets
We love this deep berry color for fall, but this riveted crossbody also comes in black.
Faryn Clog
A funkier alternative to loafers, clogs are one of our favorite pieces of transitional footwear.
Stanton Crossbody
This petite chrome crossbody is the perfect size for running errands, concerts, sporting events and more.
Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets
Add a fun pop of color to your look with this hot pink wearable wallet.
Rori Sandal
If you have any weddings or special events on the horizon, these silver sandals are a subtle yet eye-catching addition to any outfit.
Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets
On sale for 60% off, this purse looks especially chic styled with a denim-on-denim outfit.
North South Mini Tote With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Take over 60% off this mini crossbody tote in a unique silver finish.
Pauline Bootie
This new style offers a spin on the classic cowboy boot with flashy rivets and a versatile, short height.
Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Puffy Diamond Quilting
If you're shopping for a new chrome Coach purse, you might as well get the wallet to match.
Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Rivets
This foldover clutch includes a removable strap to convert it to a shoulder or crossbody bag.
