The Best Work Bags for Every Budget: Shop Styles from Coach, Samsonite, Everlane, Dagne Dover and More

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you're a recent college grad looking for the perfect accent to your professional wardrobe or ready to upgrade your current tote for something a little more modern, the transition between summer and fall is a great time to invest in a new work bag.

Having a purse that readily holds all your essentials, doesn't hurt your shoulder and looks good with any outfit can be a tall order, which is why we've done the work for you. No matter your style and supply needs, we've found the best work bags worth purchasing in 2023.

There are so many different kinds of work bags available, so be sure to consider your lifestyle when deciding which style is right for you. If you just need a cute bag that holds a laptop and maybe some pens, go for a simple tote style in sleek leather. Does your commute involve a lot of walking? A backpack may be your best bet for reducing shoulder strain and keeping your hands free. And if you tend to lug a lot of equipment back and forth from your job, a laptop bag with extra storage compartments is a non-negotiable. 

Starting at just $24, we've found the best work totes, backpacks and laptop bags for tackling your 2023 professional goals in style. Below, shop our favorite options from Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Samsonite, Amazon, Bottega Veneta and more.

Best Work Tote Bags for Women 2023

Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane
Everlane The New Day Market Tote

If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.

$275
Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
Coach Outlet
Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print

Spacious and durable, this roomy tote that can fit everything you need for the day — plus, it's on sale right now for 75% off.

$398$100
Beis The East to West Tote
Beis The East to West Tote
Beis
Beis The East to West Tote

Made with recycled materials, this tote from Shay Mitchell's luggage brand has so many handy features including a key leash, water bottle pocket, trolley sleeve and more.

$108
HOXIS Oversize Vegan Leather Tote
HOXIS Oversize Vegan Leather Tote
Amazon
HOXIS Oversize Vegan Leather Tote

For a more affordable option that's just as adorable, we love this chic vegan leather Amazon tote available in a variety of colors.

$29
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Beloved for its durability, Longchamp's Le Pliage tote has cemented itself as a go-to tote.

$155
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag

If you're willing to seriously splurge on a luxury tote you'll wear for decades, we love the simplicity of Bottega's Arco tote.

$3,300
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote

Smooth leather and matte gold hardware come together to make a sophisticated and elegant work bag. The Rebecca Minkoff tote is large enough for all your work necessities and could even work as a weekender bag for a quick jaunt.

$248

Best Work Backpacks for Women 2023

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$215
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas

This large, versatile backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work, and is stylish enough to wear on weekends.

$498$179
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack

Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is great for traveling and taking to work.

$82
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Elaine Bubble Lamb Novelty Key Item Flap Backpack

Take 40% off this vegan leather backpack from Calvin Klein, available in eight colors including this elegant bone white.

$168$100
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
Samsonite
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack

Water-resistant fabric, interior and exterior pockets and a laptop sleeve up to 15.6 inches make this backpack durable and practical.

$100$75
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.

$40$24
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Medium Nylon Backpack

Simple and stylish, this black nylon backpack from Kate Spade will go with any outfit.

$140$106

Best Computer Bags for Women 2023

Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$53$48
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag
Calpak
Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag

Calpak's sleek faux leather tote comes with a removable laptop sleeve to go from work to weekends with ease.

$178$160
WITH CODE BACKTOIT
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag
Amazon
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag

If practicality is your top priority, opt for this waterproof messenger bag that fits up to a 17-inch laptop with tons of storage compartments.

$32$28
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag

With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$368
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office
Amazon
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office

If all of your office supplies are a bit too heavy to carry on your shoulders, opt for a spinner laptop bag instead.

$175$165
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women
Amazon
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women

"I have used this bag for 4 months now and have stuffed it full many times, putting a ton of weight on the straps and it is still in great condition!" raved one reviewer about this faux leather laptop tote. "It does not look very durable, but it has happily surprised me!"

$38$30

