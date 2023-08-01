The Best Work Bags for Every Budget: Shop Styles from Coach, Samsonite, Everlane, Dagne Dover and More
Whether you're a recent college grad looking for the perfect accent to your professional wardrobe or ready to upgrade your current tote for something a little more modern, the transition between summer and fall is a great time to invest in a new work bag.
Having a purse that readily holds all your essentials, doesn't hurt your shoulder and looks good with any outfit can be a tall order, which is why we've done the work for you. No matter your style and supply needs, we've found the best work bags worth purchasing in 2023.
There are so many different kinds of work bags available, so be sure to consider your lifestyle when deciding which style is right for you. If you just need a cute bag that holds a laptop and maybe some pens, go for a simple tote style in sleek leather. Does your commute involve a lot of walking? A backpack may be your best bet for reducing shoulder strain and keeping your hands free. And if you tend to lug a lot of equipment back and forth from your job, a laptop bag with extra storage compartments is a non-negotiable.
Starting at just $24, we've found the best work totes, backpacks and laptop bags for tackling your 2023 professional goals in style. Below, shop our favorite options from Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Samsonite, Amazon, Bottega Veneta and more.
Best Work Tote Bags for Women 2023
If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.
Spacious and durable, this roomy tote that can fit everything you need for the day — plus, it's on sale right now for 75% off.
Made with recycled materials, this tote from Shay Mitchell's luggage brand has so many handy features including a key leash, water bottle pocket, trolley sleeve and more.
For a more affordable option that's just as adorable, we love this chic vegan leather Amazon tote available in a variety of colors.
Beloved for its durability, Longchamp's Le Pliage tote has cemented itself as a go-to tote.
If you're willing to seriously splurge on a luxury tote you'll wear for decades, we love the simplicity of Bottega's Arco tote.
Smooth leather and matte gold hardware come together to make a sophisticated and elegant work bag. The Rebecca Minkoff tote is large enough for all your work necessities and could even work as a weekender bag for a quick jaunt.
Best Work Backpacks for Women 2023
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
This large, versatile backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work, and is stylish enough to wear on weekends.
Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is great for traveling and taking to work.
Take 40% off this vegan leather backpack from Calvin Klein, available in eight colors including this elegant bone white.
Water-resistant fabric, interior and exterior pockets and a laptop sleeve up to 15.6 inches make this backpack durable and practical.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.
Simple and stylish, this black nylon backpack from Kate Spade will go with any outfit.
Best Computer Bags for Women 2023
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
Calpak's sleek faux leather tote comes with a removable laptop sleeve to go from work to weekends with ease.
If practicality is your top priority, opt for this waterproof messenger bag that fits up to a 17-inch laptop with tons of storage compartments.
With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward.
If all of your office supplies are a bit too heavy to carry on your shoulders, opt for a spinner laptop bag instead.
"I have used this bag for 4 months now and have stuffed it full many times, putting a ton of weight on the straps and it is still in great condition!" raved one reviewer about this faux leather laptop tote. "It does not look very durable, but it has happily surprised me!"
RELATED CONTENT:
The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors
Back by Popular Demand, Coach Just Restocked the Viral Jelly Tabby
Calpak Back-to-School Sale: Save on Backpacks, Laptop Bags and More
Save 25% On Travel Must-Haves at Paravel's Biggest Sale of the Summer
Save Up to 60% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, Sunglasses and More
There's Now a Clear Version of lululemon's Viral Belt Bag
The 15 Best Belt Bags and Fanny Packs for Every Style and Budget