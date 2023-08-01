Whether you're a recent college grad looking for the perfect accent to your professional wardrobe or ready to upgrade your current tote for something a little more modern, the transition between summer and fall is a great time to invest in a new work bag.

Having a purse that readily holds all your essentials, doesn't hurt your shoulder and looks good with any outfit can be a tall order, which is why we've done the work for you. No matter your style and supply needs, we've found the best work bags worth purchasing in 2023.

There are so many different kinds of work bags available, so be sure to consider your lifestyle when deciding which style is right for you. If you just need a cute bag that holds a laptop and maybe some pens, go for a simple tote style in sleek leather. Does your commute involve a lot of walking? A backpack may be your best bet for reducing shoulder strain and keeping your hands free. And if you tend to lug a lot of equipment back and forth from your job, a laptop bag with extra storage compartments is a non-negotiable.

Starting at just $24, we've found the best work totes, backpacks and laptop bags for tackling your 2023 professional goals in style. Below, shop our favorite options from Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Samsonite, Amazon, Bottega Veneta and more.

Best Work Tote Bags for Women 2023

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote Smooth leather and matte gold hardware come together to make a sophisticated and elegant work bag. The Rebecca Minkoff tote is large enough for all your work necessities and could even work as a weekender bag for a quick jaunt. $248 Shop Now

Best Work Backpacks for Women 2023

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $215 Shop Now

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go. $40 $24 Shop Now

Best Computer Bags for Women 2023

Ecosusi Laptop Tote Amazon Ecosusi Laptop Tote Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized. $53 $48 Shop Now

Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women Amazon Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women "I have used this bag for 4 months now and have stuffed it full many times, putting a ton of weight on the straps and it is still in great condition!" raved one reviewer about this faux leather laptop tote. "It does not look very durable, but it has happily surprised me!" $38 $30 Shop Now

