As the summer comes to a close, we're looking forward to updating our wardrobes for what is arguably the best season for style. Fall fashion is all about luxe textures — leather, suede, wool, and cashmere — and getting creative with layering, giving you plenty of opportunities to get experimental with your style when you're not worried about sweating through your clothes.

For back-to-school essentials that will last far beyond the next season, Coach Outlet has a variety of deals on shoes, jackets, backpacks, and of course, handbags that you'll look forward to wearing year after year.

Shop Coach Outlet Back-to-School

The New York-born fashion house features all kinds of apparel, from sweaters to jeans to outerwear, but it's most known for high-quality leather goods. The brand strives towards using sustainable materials and even sells refurbished versions of its older products to reduce its carbon footprint with its re-loved and Coachtopia programs. Coach's ethos revolves around crafting pieces that are made to be worn for years and even generations, so you can rest assured that your new Coach purchases are built to last.

Coach Outlet's latest handbag additions include luscious new colorways, '90s-esque silhouettes and grown-up backpacks in the brand's signature buttery-soft leather. There are various timeless styles in the brand's repertoire, but Coach Outlet's affordable price range makes it a great way to try out trendier options.

Below, check out our favorite picks from Coach Outlet's back-to-school selections.

Trench Coat Coach Outlet Trench Coat Trench coats are a timeless piece of outerwear that makes layering a breeze. $698 $279 Shop Now

Colleen Loafer Coach Outlet Colleen Loafer Schoolgirl-esque pieces are always a good choice for fall, and this chunky loafer is a refreshing take on the classic style. $188 $149 Shop Now

Court Backpack In Colorblock Coach Outlet Court Backpack In Colorblock No back-to-school shopping list is complete without a backpack, and this polished leather option is the grown-up alternative to the canvas bags of your school days. $450 $149 Shop Now

Notebook In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Notebook In Signature Canvas "I love the size of this notebook because it fits in every Coach bag I own," praised one reviewer. "The paper quality is excellent. I would be lost without this because my life revolves around my notes and schedule. Highly recommend." $48 Shop Now

Shearling Driver Coach Outlet Shearling Driver Prepare for colder days ahead with a suede and shearling slipper. $295 $118 Shop Now

Hanna Carryall Coach Outlet Hanna Carryall This leather carryall has secure magnetic closures, roomy compartments and a detachable crossbody strap for versatility. $550 $165 Shop Now

