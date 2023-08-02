Style

Coach Outlet’s Back-to-School Edit Is Here: Shop Deals on Purses, Outerwear, Shoes and More Fall Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet

As the summer comes to a close, we're looking forward to updating our wardrobes for what is arguably the best season for style. Fall fashion is all about luxe textures — leather, suede, wool, and cashmere — and getting creative with layering, giving you plenty of opportunities to get experimental with your style when you're not worried about sweating through your clothes.

For back-to-school essentials that will last far beyond the next season, Coach Outlet has a variety of deals on shoes, jackets, backpacks, and of course, handbags that you'll look forward to wearing year after year.

Shop Coach Outlet Back-to-School

The New York-born fashion house features all kinds of apparel, from sweaters to jeans to outerwear, but it's most known for high-quality leather goods. The brand strives towards using sustainable materials and even sells refurbished versions of its older products to reduce its carbon footprint with its re-loved and Coachtopia programs. Coach's ethos revolves around crafting pieces that are made to be worn for years and even generations, so you can rest assured that your new Coach purchases are built to last.

Coach Outlet's latest handbag additions include luscious new colorways, '90s-esque silhouettes and grown-up backpacks in the brand's signature buttery-soft leather. There are various timeless styles in the brand's repertoire, but Coach Outlet's affordable price range makes it a great way to try out trendier options. 

Below, check out our favorite picks from Coach Outlet's back-to-school selections.

Luna Shoulder Bag
Luna Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet
Luna Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends. 

$295$118
Trench Coat
Trench Coat
Coach Outlet
Trench Coat

Trench coats are a timeless piece of outerwear that makes layering a breeze.

$698$279
Colleen Loafer
Colleen Loafer
Coach Outlet
Colleen Loafer

Schoolgirl-esque pieces are always a good choice for fall, and this chunky loafer is a refreshing take on the classic style.

$188$149
Court Backpack In Colorblock
Court Backpack In Colorblock
Coach Outlet
Court Backpack In Colorblock

No back-to-school shopping list is complete without a backpack, and this polished leather option is the grown-up alternative to the canvas bags of your school days.

$450$149
Reversible Signature Ma 1 Jacket
Reversible Signature Ma 1 Jacket
Coach Outlet
Reversible Signature Ma 1 Jacket

We love a good bomber jacket for fall, and this style from Coach is reversible.

$598$299
Mini Skinny ID Case
Mini Skinny Id Case
Coach Outlet
Mini Skinny ID Case

If you don't want to carry around a full wallet, this slim ID holder makes it easy to access your cash and cards.

$88$35
Notebook In Signature Canvas
Notebook In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Notebook In Signature Canvas

"I love the size of this notebook because it fits in every Coach bag I own," praised one reviewer. "The paper quality is excellent. I would be lost without this because my life revolves around my notes and schedule. Highly recommend."

$48
Track Belt Bag
Track Belt Bag
Coach Outlet
Track Belt Bag

Keep all of your essentials for the day handy with a luxe leather belt bag.

$350$140
Clip Low Top Sneaker
Clip Low Top Sneaker
Coach Outlet
Clip Low Top Sneaker

Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, and these Coach kicks feature a subtle logo-printed tab on the back.

$168$109
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
Coach Outlet
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print

Spacious and durable, this roomy tote can fit everything you need for the day — plus, it's on sale right now for 75% off.

$398$100
Signature V Neck Sweater
Signature V Neck Sweater
Coach Outlet
Signature V Neck Sweater

Keep it cozy in a jacquard logo-knit wool and alpaca sweater.

$450$180
Millie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Millie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Millie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Take 70% off a chic canvas and leather shoulder bag in autumnal colors.

$428$128
Embroidered Patch Cashmere Muffler
Embroidered Patch Cashmere Muffler
Coach
Embroidered Patch Cashmere Muffler

Made of 100% snuggly-soft cashmere, this muffler scarf is a steal for under $100.

$228$68
Shearling Driver
Shearling Driver
Coach Outlet
Shearling Driver

Prepare for colder days ahead with a suede and shearling slipper.

$295$118
Hanna Carryall
Hanna Carryall
Coach Outlet
Hanna Carryall

This leather carryall has secure magnetic closures, roomy compartments and a detachable crossbody strap for versatility.

$550$165

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Laptop Backpacks of 2023 for Students of All Ages

These Incredibly Stylish Coach Bags Are Made From Scraps

20 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023: Shop Totes, Backpacks and More

Back by Popular Demand, Coach Just Restocked the Viral Jelly Tabby

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, AirPods, iPads

The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

lululemon Launches Back-to-School Collection for Fall 2023