The Hottest Handbags for Summer 2023 That Are Equal Parts Stylish and Practical
Summer 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most fashion-forward seasons to date — and naturally, we're prepping our closets to ensure that they meet the moment accordingly.
While we've already seen early glimpses of what trends to expect this summer (hint: denim dresses and Barbiecore pink galore), we also know that statement handbags are invaluable accessories in any season — and arguably the most worthwhile fashion piece we'll be investing in this summer.
Fortunately, with the rise of '90s styles and other, more unique fads (coastal cowgirl, anyone?), the handbag selection of today has undergone a major makeover — complete with brighter color palettes, bolder structures and an unwavering ode to the styles of the early aughts.
Regardless of your personal handbag preferences, you'll find no shortage of trendy styles to shop for summer — from purses with intricate beading to practical tote styles — all from some of fashion's biggest retailers such as Coach, Charles and Keith, Kate Spade, JW PEI and more.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the hottest handbags to don through summer 2023 and beyond. Plus, check out the best travel bags for summer vacations.
'90s Shoulder Bags Are Here to Stay
The consensus is in: love 'em or hate 'em, '90s shoulder bags are definitely not going anywhere — especially not if today's most fashionable supermodels have anything to do with it. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have become notorious for dressing their nostalgic fits with a lightweight and compact shoulder bag in tow.
Simple yet unexpected, this asymmetrical shoulder bag goes with everything while adding a unique touch.
Crafted of polished leather and Coach's signature printed canvas, the cult-favorite Tabby shoulder bag features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.
A standout piece from Reformation's new purse line is this two-for-one style. You can wear it as a regular shoulder bag for daytime, and it converts into a dumpling-shaped wristlet for nights out.
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Pony Up for Coastal Cowgirl Summer
If you haven't already been clued in on the internet's latest style trend, TikTok has officially declared it to be a coastal cowgirl summer: think beach-friendly silhouettes with a Western aesthetic. Even if your summer plans don't involve a seaside vacation, these textured bags are also great daytime options — perfect for pairing with cowboy boots and your favorite sundress.
You can never go wrong with an equestrian-inspired crossbody made with soft Italian leather.
This gorgeous clutch features an eclectic mix of fringe, burlap, charms and beads for a distinctly beachy aesthetic.
Naturally, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic calls for a calf hair purse.
Braided leather in a sun-kissed cognac brown gives this otherwise simple bag an eye-catching texture.
Living in a Barbiecore World
With the upcoming release of the Barbie movie, Barbie Pink everything is establishing itself as one of summer 2023's hottest trends. One of the easiest ways to incorporate the doll-like shade into your summer wardrobe is with accessories, so consider adding a Barbie-approved bag to your summer wardrobe. Tap into the fad with a whimsical handbag that's as eye-catching as it is practical.
Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox.
A simple rectangle shape and curved handle makes this pink bag look especially doll-like.
This bag's structured shape adds instant polish to any outfit.
Kate Spade's Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
Bet on the Beaded Bag Trend
When STAUD dropped a collection of colorful beaded bags for the summer, the Internet went crazy for the brand's unique designs and handmade craftsmanship. Available in every color and pattern under the sun, beaded bags are an easy way to add some personality to even the most plain outfits. From abstract artwork to playful fruits, there's a beaded bag out there to suit your style.
The beaded bag that started it all, STAUD's Tommy is available in a variety of elaborate patterns.
Covered in juicy citrus fruits, this bag is bound to put a smile on your face.
Made entirely from recycled plastic, this purse is a sustainable way to try out the beaded bag trend.
Wear your heart on your sleeve — or shoulder — with a colorful beaded crossbody.
Opt for Office-Friendly Totes
If you're one of the many workers transitioning out of their remote lifestyle to go back into the office, you already know the value of owning a deep tote bag. This summer, the accessory becomes even more of an essential — with enough versatility and space to carry all of your daily essentials to the office, on an airplane, or even on your next summer adventure.
If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.
You'll have no shortage of space in this roomy 14.5-inch leather tote from Coach.
Beloved for its durability, Longchamp's Le Pliage tote has cemented itself as a go-to tote.
If you're willing to seriously splurge on a luxury tote you'll wear for decades, we love the simplicity of Bottega's Arco tote.
