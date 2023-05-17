Summer 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most fashion-forward seasons to date — and naturally, we're prepping our closets to ensure that they meet the moment accordingly.

While we've already seen early glimpses of what trends to expect this summer (hint: denim dresses and Barbiecore pink galore), we also know that statement handbags are invaluable accessories in any season — and arguably the most worthwhile fashion piece we'll be investing in this summer.

Fortunately, with the rise of '90s styles and other, more unique fads (coastal cowgirl, anyone?), the handbag selection of today has undergone a major makeover — complete with brighter color palettes, bolder structures and an unwavering ode to the styles of the early aughts.

Regardless of your personal handbag preferences, you'll find no shortage of trendy styles to shop for summer — from purses with intricate beading to practical tote styles — all from some of fashion's biggest retailers such as Coach, Charles and Keith, Kate Spade, JW PEI and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the hottest handbags to don through summer 2023 and beyond. Plus, check out the best travel bags for summer vacations.

'90s Shoulder Bags Are Here to Stay

The consensus is in: love 'em or hate 'em, '90s shoulder bags are definitely not going anywhere — especially not if today's most fashionable supermodels have anything to do with it. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have become notorious for dressing their nostalgic fits with a lightweight and compact shoulder bag in tow.

Pony Up for Coastal Cowgirl Summer

If you haven't already been clued in on the internet's latest style trend, TikTok has officially declared it to be a coastal cowgirl summer: think beach-friendly silhouettes with a Western aesthetic. Even if your summer plans don't involve a seaside vacation, these textured bags are also great daytime options — perfect for pairing with cowboy boots and your favorite sundress.

Living in a Barbiecore World

With the upcoming release of the Barbie movie, Barbie Pink everything is establishing itself as one of summer 2023's hottest trends. One of the easiest ways to incorporate the doll-like shade into your summer wardrobe is with accessories, so consider adding a Barbie-approved bag to your summer wardrobe. Tap into the fad with a whimsical handbag that's as eye-catching as it is practical.

Bet on the Beaded Bag Trend

When STAUD dropped a collection of colorful beaded bags for the summer, the Internet went crazy for the brand's unique designs and handmade craftsmanship. Available in every color and pattern under the sun, beaded bags are an easy way to add some personality to even the most plain outfits. From abstract artwork to playful fruits, there's a beaded bag out there to suit your style.

Opt for Office-Friendly Totes

If you're one of the many workers transitioning out of their remote lifestyle to go back into the office, you already know the value of owning a deep tote bag. This summer, the accessory becomes even more of an essential — with enough versatility and space to carry all of your daily essentials to the office, on an airplane, or even on your next summer adventure.

