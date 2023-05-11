Coach Outlet Launches Y2K Edit With Up to 70% Off Nostalgic Styles: Shop Shoulder Bags, Platforms and More
From low rise jeans to platform shoes, the '90s and early 2000s style revival is still going strong for spring and summer.
Our beloved Coach Outlet is getting in on the trend with its Y2K shop, full of deep discounts on vintage-inspired purses, apparel, shoes and more. Right now, you can save up to 70% on nostalgic early aughts styles such as leather shoulder bags and patchwork denim jackets.
Since 1941, New York-based fashion house Coach has been adored for its authentic American aesthetic. The brand carries everything from ready-to-wear apparel to footwear and accessories, but is best known for its leather goods. Coach purses are revered for their superior quality at an accessible price point, lasting years if not decades with proper care. Its discount store, Coach Outlet, carries the same trendy and timeless styles we know and love for up to 70% off original retail.
Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from Coach's Y2K edit. From platform sandals to the perfect going-out purse, you're bound to find a great deal on your new favorite style for summer.
Go from day to night with this trendy shoulder bag, featuring two credit card slots, a zip-top closure and a multifunction pocket inside for all your essentials.
These chunky platform sandals are an easy way to add height to your look without sacrificing comfort.
Coach's signature canvas pattern gives this wristlet a nostalgic look.
Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a funky bucket hat.
Contrasting panels of light, medium and dark wash gives this denim jacket a unique look.
The strength of this bag is in its versatility: it has a detachable, adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear as well as top handles.
Keep it cozy this summer in a pair of retro-inspired sweatshorts.
Reviewers praise this chambray and leather belt bag for its superior quality and roominess.
Everyone needs a pair of goes-with-everything white sneakers for summer.
"I was in search of a bag that could hold my books and laptop for grad school and let me tell you…this one is perfect!" wrote one happy reviewer. "I have had so many compliments going into class and it's been great having so much space."
Made of 100% silk, this patterned scarf adds a pop of color to any outfit.
This petite crossbody is perfect for keeping your hands free while you run errands or travel.
Available in yellow gold, rose gold or silver, these 1.5-inch hoops are stamped with Coach's signature logo.
Spacious and durable, this roomy tote that can fit everything from laptops and work files to diapers and groceries.
