Coach Outlet Launches Y2K Edit With Up to 70% Off Nostalgic Styles: Shop Shoulder Bags, Platforms and More

By Lauren Gruber
From low rise jeans to platform shoes, the '90s and early 2000s style revival is still going strong for spring and summer.

Our beloved Coach Outlet is getting in on the trend with its Y2K shop, full of deep discounts on vintage-inspired purses, apparel, shoes and more. Right now, you can save up to 70% on nostalgic early aughts styles such as leather shoulder bags and patchwork denim jackets.

Shop Coach Outlet Y2K Edit

Since 1941, New York-based fashion house Coach has been adored for its authentic American aesthetic. The brand carries everything from ready-to-wear apparel to footwear and accessories, but is best known for its leather goods. Coach purses are revered for their superior quality at an accessible price point, lasting years if not decades with proper care. Its discount store, Coach Outlet, carries the same trendy and timeless styles we know and love for up to 70% off original retail.

Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from Coach's Y2K edit. From platform sandals to the perfect going-out purse, you're bound to find a great deal on your new favorite style for summer.

Teri Shoulder Bag
Teri Shoulder Bag
Coach Outlet
Teri Shoulder Bag

Go from day to night with this trendy shoulder bag, featuring two credit card slots, a zip-top closure and a multifunction pocket inside for all your essentials. 

$350$179
Eloise Sandal
Eloise Sandal
Coach Outlet
Eloise Sandal

These chunky platform sandals are an easy way to add height to your look without sacrificing comfort.

$228$129
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas

Coach's signature canvas pattern gives this wristlet a nostalgic look.

$188$89
Denim Bucket Hat
Denim Bucket Hat
Coach Outlet
Denim Bucket Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a funky bucket hat.

$128$51
Ella Hobo
Ella Hobo
Coach Outlet
Ella Hobo

Pebbled leather and a turnlock closure elevate this simple hobo bag.

$398$129
Signature Mix Denim Jacket
Signature Mix Denim Jacket
Coach Outlet
Signature Mix Denim Jacket

Contrasting panels of light, medium and dark wash gives this denim jacket a unique look.

$650$250
Mini Rowan Crossbody
Mini Rowan Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Rowan Crossbody

The strength of this bag is in its versatility: it has a detachable, adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear as well as top handles.

$328$98
Essential Retro Sweatshorts
Essential Retro Sweatshorts
Coach Outlet
Essential Retro Sweatshorts

Keep it cozy this summer in a pair of retro-inspired sweatshorts.

$198$99
Warren Belt Bag In Signature Chambray
Warren Belt Bag In Signature Chambray
Coach Outlet
Warren Belt Bag In Signature Chambray

Reviewers praise this chambray and leather belt bag for its superior quality and roominess.

$350$105
Clip Low Top Sneaker
Clip Low Top Sneaker
Coach Outlet
Clip Low Top Sneaker

Everyone needs a pair of goes-with-everything white sneakers for summer.

$168$119
Tatum Carryall
Tatum Carryall
Coach Outlet
Tatum Carryall

"I was in search of a bag that could hold my books and laptop for grad school and let me tell you…this one is perfect!" wrote one happy reviewer. "I have had so many compliments going into class and it's been great having so much space."

$478$167
Stacked Coach Print Silk Diamond Scarf
Stacked Coach Print Silk Diamond Scarf
Coach Outlet
Stacked Coach Print Silk Diamond Scarf

Made of 100% silk, this patterned scarf adds a pop of color to any outfit.

$78$31
Sullivan Crossbody In Signature Chambray
Sullivan Crossbody In Signature Chambray
Coach Outlet
Sullivan Crossbody In Signature Chambray

This petite crossbody is perfect for keeping your hands free while you run errands or travel.

$279$139
Signature Hoop Earrings
Signature Hoop Earrings
Coach Outlet
Signature Hoop Earrings

Available in yellow gold, rose gold or silver, these 1.5-inch hoops are stamped with Coach's signature logo.

$118$41
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print
Coach Outlet
City Tote With Coach Monogram Print

Spacious and durable, this roomy tote that can fit everything from laptops and work files to diapers and groceries.

$398$149

