From low rise jeans to platform shoes, the '90s and early 2000s style revival is still going strong for spring and summer.

Our beloved Coach Outlet is getting in on the trend with its Y2K shop, full of deep discounts on vintage-inspired purses, apparel, shoes and more. Right now, you can save up to 70% on nostalgic early aughts styles such as leather shoulder bags and patchwork denim jackets.

Shop Coach Outlet Y2K Edit

Since 1941, New York-based fashion house Coach has been adored for its authentic American aesthetic. The brand carries everything from ready-to-wear apparel to footwear and accessories, but is best known for its leather goods. Coach purses are revered for their superior quality at an accessible price point, lasting years if not decades with proper care. Its discount store, Coach Outlet, carries the same trendy and timeless styles we know and love for up to 70% off original retail.

Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from Coach's Y2K edit. From platform sandals to the perfect going-out purse, you're bound to find a great deal on your new favorite style for summer.

Teri Shoulder Bag Coach Outlet Teri Shoulder Bag Go from day to night with this trendy shoulder bag, featuring two credit card slots, a zip-top closure and a multifunction pocket inside for all your essentials. $350 $179 Shop Now

Eloise Sandal Coach Outlet Eloise Sandal These chunky platform sandals are an easy way to add height to your look without sacrificing comfort. $228 $129 Shop Now

Ella Hobo Coach Outlet Ella Hobo Pebbled leather and a turnlock closure elevate this simple hobo bag. $398 $129 Shop Now

Mini Rowan Crossbody Coach Outlet Mini Rowan Crossbody The strength of this bag is in its versatility: it has a detachable, adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear as well as top handles. $328 $98 Shop Now

Tatum Carryall Coach Outlet Tatum Carryall "I was in search of a bag that could hold my books and laptop for grad school and let me tell you…this one is perfect!" wrote one happy reviewer. "I have had so many compliments going into class and it's been great having so much space." $478 $167 Shop Now

