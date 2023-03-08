Coach is universally known for having timeless designs that just seem to go with every outfit. With celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion sporting Coach bags, it's hard to not notice the brand's influence in the fashion industry. And once again, Coach amped up its lineup of bags and accessories with a cherry print collection that's ripe for spring.

Cherry print has always been a cult-favorite style staple as evidenced by Kaia Gerber who donned a cute cherry print dress back in 2018. The Coach Cherry Collection gives classic designs like the Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag and the Belt Bag a refreshing new look. Right now, five of the cherry print Coach handbags are 70% off at Coach Outlet.

TikTok is always the first to know about some of the best styles, so it's no wonder that TikTok loves the Coach Cherry Collection. TikTok user @lilsniks came across the fruit-themed collection while shopping at a Coach store, and she just had to share her favorite finds from the latest collection with her followers — and over 100,000 TikTokers fell in love with the cherry print designs.

Since Coach's accessories have a history of selling out quickly, give your spring wardrobe a refresh with all the designs from the Coach Cherry Collection on sale below.

