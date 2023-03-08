Sponsored by BaubleBar

BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Celeb-Favorite Jewelry and Accessories for Spring

By Rebecca Rovenstine
BaubleBar 25% Off Sale: Find the Perfect Jewelry and Accessories for Spring
BaubleBar

Hello, sunshine! Spring is imminent with sunnier days and warmer weather right around the corner. To help you give your jewelry box a pick-me-up to celebrate the upcoming season, BaubleBar is offering 25% off everything on site — even personalized jewelry.

You're already refreshing your wardrobe for the upcoming spring season and planning your spring break outfits, so why not elevate your embellishments with the help of BaubleBar? The industry leader in all things sparkling, BaubleBar has fine jewelry, trendy necklaces and rings, stackable bracelets, Disney-inspired charms, cozy custom blankets and so much more — all of which are 25% off when you use code SPRING25 at checkout. 

Shop the BaubleBar Sale

Now through Sunday, March 12, BaubleBar's semi-annual Friends & Family sale is the brand's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Because BaubleBar has so many stylish and celeb-loved jewelry options to choose from, it might be hard to narrow down exactly what to add to your cart. Don't you worry: We're here to help. We've curated a list of our favorite items below to help you kick off your shopping spree.

Below, shop our favorites from BaubleBar's 25% off sale. Don't forget to use SPRING25 before checking out to take advantage of these impressive discounts.

BaubleBar Best Sellers

Claudia Ear Cuff Set
Claudia Ear Cuff Set
BaubleBar
Claudia Ear Cuff Set

Get the glam look without an extra piercing wearing this Claudia Ear Cuff Set. They look great worn together on one ear or split up and worn on both sides.

$38$29
WITH CODE SPRING25
18K Gold Asymmetrical Evil Eye Necklace
18K Gold Asymmetrical Evil Eye Necklace
BaubleBar
18K Gold Asymmetrical Evil Eye Necklace

Dainty necklaces are all the rage right now. Layer this thin gold evil eye necklace with your other gold chains for a totally chic look.

$68$51
WITH CODE SPRING25
Tarot Card Necklace
Tarot Card Necklace
BaubleBar
Tarot Card Necklace

Start spring off with some inspiration in the form of this strength Tarot Card-inspired necklace. Not only is it gorgeous, but it can also give motivation when you need a boost.

$58$44
WITH CODE SPRING25
Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace
Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace
BaubleBar
Gold & Mother Of Pearl Initial Necklace

Inspired by the military dog tag, these necklaces take on an elegant twist. With a mother of pearl backdrop your initial will pop when you wear this dazzling pendant. 

$38$29
WITH CODE SPRING25

BaubleBar New Arrivals

Maddi Bracelet Set
Maddi Bracelet Set
BaubleBar
Maddi Bracelet Set

Those that love a pop of color will love this Maddi Bracelet Set. You can choose from four different color combinations. 

$68$51
WITH CODE SPRING25
Eve Ring
Eve Ring
BaubleBar
Eve Ring

Make a statement wearing this adorable chunky twisted-style ring dripping in cubic zirconia stones.

$48$36
WITH CODE SPRING25
Reva Earrings
Reva Earrings
BaubleBar
Reva Earrings

These heart-shaped earrings are just too cute not to add to your cart. You can also opt for a silver option in the same style. 

$42$32
WITH CODE SPRING25
Klara Necklace
Klara Necklace
BaubleBar
Klara Necklace

Not into the dainty necklace trend or wanting to switch it up? This bold gold-plated chain necklace is just what you need. 

$68$51
WITH CODE SPRING25

BaubleBar Custom Jewelry

Custom Slider Bracelet
Custom Slider Bracelet
BaubleBar
Custom Slider Bracelet

We are obsessed with this customizable slider bracelet that gives all the glitz and glam. For an added bonus, it comes with a pull-tie closure to easily put the bracelet on and take it off.

$58$44
WITH CODE SPRING25
18K Gold Box Chain Custom Nameplate Necklace
18K Gold Box Chain Custom Nameplate Necklace
BaubleBar
18K Gold Box Chain Custom Nameplate Necklace

Choose a name, a meaningful word or anything else you desire up to 10 characters when you make this custom necklace. You can choose from block- or script-style lettering when creating your perfect neck candy. 

$148$111
WITH CODE SPRING25
18K Gold Custom Block Ring
18K Gold Custom Block Ring
BaubleBar
18K Gold Custom Block Ring

Want something that says your name, but a little more subtly? Go for the custom block ring which uses raised block letters to spell out your name on a smaller space.

$168$126
WITH CODE SPRING25

BaubleBar Fine Jewelry

Maddie 18K Gold Ring Set
Maddie 18K Gold Ring Set
BaubleBar
Maddie 18K Gold Ring Set

Style these classy stackable rings by wearing them all together or mixing and matching them with pieces you already own. 

$88$66
WITH CODE SPRING25
Tali 18K Gold Necklace
Tali 18K Gold Necklace
BaubleBar
Tali 18K Gold Necklace

Keep yourself protected by layering this evil eye necklace with other beauties from BaubleBar. The necklace is made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver.

$78$59
WITH CODE SPRING25
Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
Spillo 18k Gold Earrings
BaubleBar
Spillo 18k Gold Earrings

Take it back with these safety pin earrings made from sterling silver, which are a huge upgrade from the original. They're also available in gold for those who prefer warm tones. 

$54$41
WITH CODE SPRING25
Mezzo 18K Gold Ring
Mezzo 18K Gold Ring
BaubleBar
Mezzo 18K Gold Ring

Stack this stunning opal ring or wear it on its own. Either way you style it, you're sure to get all kinds of compliments. 

$62$47
WITH CODE SPRING25

BaubleBar Custom Phone Cases and Blankets

Custom Phone Cases
Custom Phone Cases
BaubleBar
Custom Phone Cases

If you can dream it, BaubleBar can help you design it. They have a wide range of customizable phone cases that come in different colors, a variety of materials, and different lettering styles and they even have graphics you can choose from.

$68$51
WITH CODE SPRING25
Ombre Name Custom Blanket
Ombre Name Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
Ombre Name Custom Blanket

Now you can adorn your house in custom creations from BaubleBar with their wide selection of blankets and throws. 

$98$74
WITH CODE SPRING25
Your Name In Stripes Custom Blanket
Your Name In Stripes Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
Your Name In Stripes Custom Blanket

Going for a more minimalistic look in your home? The black, white and block-style letters give a modern look for those that prefer simplicity.

$98$74
WITH CODE SPRING25

BaubleBar Disney Collection

Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Ballerina
Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Ballerina
BaubleBar
Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Ballerina

Disney lovers need to check out all of BaubleBar's extensive Disney line which offers this adorable Ballerina Minnie Mouse Bag Charm. You can clip it to a bag or use it as a keychain. 

$78$59
WITH CODE SPRING25
Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Earrings
Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Earrings
BaubleBar
Minnie Mouse Disney Birthday Earrings

Colorful beads and a balloon bow create one of the best pairs of Minnie Mouse earrings. You'll want to wear the bright and bold earrings to festive and fun celebrations.

$46$35
WITH CODE SPRING25
Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Asymmetrical Necklace
Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Asymmetrical Necklace
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Asymmetrical Necklace

Wear this dainty Mickey necklace every day. Layer it with other necklaces for an on-trend vibe.

$88$66
WITH CODE SPRING25

