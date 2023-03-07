We love a celeb-approved style find as much as the next person — especially if it's budget-friendly, too. From Kate Hudson to Blake Lively and Kourtney Kardashian, BaubleBar's affordable jewelry has been spotted on numerous stars. Now during the brand's Semi-Annual Friends and Family Event, the best-selling ring worn by Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston is majorly marked down just in time for spring.

When Julia Roberts sported BaubleBar's beloved Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring set on the red carpet a few years back, fans and fashion forecasters alike took notice. BaubleBar's sale is taking an extra 25% off sitewide, including the jewelry brand's best-selling Alidia Collection. All of the stackable styles are on sale with the code SPRING25.

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring This celeb-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit. $48 $19 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

The Alidia Ring, in particular, features elegant, baguette stones which rest just beside one another in a chic eternity band style. While the statement jewelry piece might be Pretty Woman-approved, it's far from the only celeb-loved accessory from BaubleBar.

Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

Brie Larson and Kate Hudson have been spotted in BaubleBar's stackable Pisa Bracelets (now also on sale), and Lizzo has proven to be a fan of the brand, as well — wearing everything from the Vanessa Hoop earrings to the BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace.

Ahead, shop more stylish jewelry pieces that are currently 25% off at BaubleBar's Friends and Family sale until Sunday, March 12.

Alice Ring BaubleBar Alice Ring Simple gold prongs and spherical gems provide a more dainty, delicate alternative to BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. $48 $8 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles. $30 $23 WITH CODE SPRING25 Shop Now

