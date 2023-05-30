Shopping

The Best Summer Jackets for Women: 18 Perfect Lightweight Layers to Wear All Season

By Lauren Gruber
jackets
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is essential in any season. But summer's chilly nights, windy beach days and occasional storms call for lightweight styles that not only keep you comfortable — but also elevate all of your outfits.

Aside from timeless leather and denim styles, some of our favorite outerwear trends for summer include shirt jackets for a laid-back look and tailored vests for a more polished aesthetic. Whether you're in the market for a linen blazer for the office and beyond or a packable rain jacket for all of your summer adventures, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers such as Nordstrom, Madewell, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.

To help you find the best summer jacket, we've rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your summer fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top sandal trends, plus shop for the best white sneakers and beyond. 

Best Blazers for Women

Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer

Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.

$160$60
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer

"Love love love my new blazer," wrote one happy reviewer of this oversized linen option. "The quality of the construction is wonderful for the price point. The light weight makes it perfect for transitioning seasons."

$178
Steve Madden Nicola Faux Leather Crop Blazer
Steve Madden Nicola Faux Leather Crop Blazer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Nicola Faux Leather Crop Blazer

A bone color makes this cropped leather blazer from Steve Madden perfect for summer.

$89

Best Shirt Jackets for Women

Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition

Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.

$138$87
WITH CODE WARMUP
Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket
Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket
Quince
Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Add casual flair to your summer wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200.

$170
And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket
And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket
Macy's
And Now This Women's Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket

This Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket is perfect to pair with a casual dress or denim this season. 

$59$35

Best Denim Jackets for Women

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90$63
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket

White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for summer.

$198$59
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.

$68

Best Leather Jackets for Women

Mango Leather Biker Jacket
Mango Leather Biker Jacket
Mango
Mango Leather Biker Jacket

At just $200, this genuine leather biker jacket is an investment-worthy staple that only gets better with time.

$200
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket

Levi's biscotti-colored Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket will take you right through summer. 

$90
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This Topshop faux leather jacket gives you a sleek but stylish look. 

$93

Best Vests for Women

Madewell Linen Gwen Crop Vest Top
Madewell Linen Gwen Crop Vest Top
Madewell
Madewell Linen Gwen Crop Vest Top

Bra-friendly wide straps and a stretchy smocked back makes this linen vest extra comfortable for all bodies.

$78$60
Warp + Weft PBI Cropped Vest
Warp + Weft PBI Cropped Vest
Warp + Weft
Warp + Weft PBI Cropped Vest

Add a pop of pastel to your summer wardrobe with a lavender cropped vest.

$78$47
WITH CODE MDW40
Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Vest Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Vest Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Tailored Vest Set Top

Feel polished in a tailored vest from Abercrombie — best paired with its matching trousers for a coordinated look.

$60

Best Packable Jackets for Women

JTANIB Packable Rain Jacket
JTANIB Packable Rain Jacket
Amazon
JTANIB Packable Rain Jacket

This hooded, waterproof jacket packs down into a small storage bag for all your summer adventures.

$29
FP Movement Way Home Packable Jacket
FP Movement Way Home Packable Jacket
Zappos
FP Movement Way Home Packable Jacket

Plenty of zippered pockets and stylish ruched sleeves make this jacket pretty and practical.

$90$57
Zella Sheer Water Resistant Packable Zip-Up Hooded Jacket
Zella Sheer Water Resistant Packable Zip-Up Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
Zella Sheer Water Resistant Packable Zip-Up Hooded Jacket

Stay prepared for summer storms with this weather-resistant packable jacket.

$99

