Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is essential in any season. But summer's chilly nights, windy beach days and occasional storms call for lightweight styles that not only keep you comfortable — but also elevate all of your outfits.

Aside from timeless leather and denim styles, some of our favorite outerwear trends for summer include shirt jackets for a laid-back look and tailored vests for a more polished aesthetic. Whether you're in the market for a linen blazer for the office and beyond or a packable rain jacket for all of your summer adventures, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers such as Nordstrom, Madewell, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.

To help you find the best summer jacket, we've rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your summer fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top sandal trends, plus shop for the best white sneakers and beyond.

Best Blazers for Women

Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer Everlane Everlane The Linen Oversized Blazer "Love love love my new blazer," wrote one happy reviewer of this oversized linen option. "The quality of the construction is wonderful for the price point. The light weight makes it perfect for transitioning seasons." $178 Shop Now

Best Shirt Jackets for Women

Best Denim Jackets for Women

Best Leather Jackets for Women

Best Vests for Women

Best Packable Jackets for Women

