The Best Summer Jackets for Women: 18 Perfect Lightweight Layers to Wear All Season
Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is essential in any season. But summer's chilly nights, windy beach days and occasional storms call for lightweight styles that not only keep you comfortable — but also elevate all of your outfits.
Aside from timeless leather and denim styles, some of our favorite outerwear trends for summer include shirt jackets for a laid-back look and tailored vests for a more polished aesthetic. Whether you're in the market for a linen blazer for the office and beyond or a packable rain jacket for all of your summer adventures, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers such as Nordstrom, Madewell, Levi's, Abercrombie and more.
To help you find the best summer jacket, we've rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your summer fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top sandal trends, plus shop for the best white sneakers and beyond.
Best Blazers for Women
Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.
"Love love love my new blazer," wrote one happy reviewer of this oversized linen option. "The quality of the construction is wonderful for the price point. The light weight makes it perfect for transitioning seasons."
A bone color makes this cropped leather blazer from Steve Madden perfect for summer.
Best Shirt Jackets for Women
Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
Add casual flair to your summer wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200.
This Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket is perfect to pair with a casual dress or denim this season.
Best Denim Jackets for Women
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for summer.
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
Best Leather Jackets for Women
At just $200, this genuine leather biker jacket is an investment-worthy staple that only gets better with time.
Levi's biscotti-colored Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket will take you right through summer.
This Topshop faux leather jacket gives you a sleek but stylish look.
Best Vests for Women
Bra-friendly wide straps and a stretchy smocked back makes this linen vest extra comfortable for all bodies.
Add a pop of pastel to your summer wardrobe with a lavender cropped vest.
Feel polished in a tailored vest from Abercrombie — best paired with its matching trousers for a coordinated look.
Best Packable Jackets for Women
This hooded, waterproof jacket packs down into a small storage bag for all your summer adventures.
Plenty of zippered pockets and stylish ruched sleeves make this jacket pretty and practical.
Stay prepared for summer storms with this weather-resistant packable jacket.
RELATED CONTENT:
18 Handbags for Summer 2023 That Are Both Stylish and Practical
Hill House Just Launched Their Biggest Collection Yet
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $24
The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer
The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP
Simone Biles' Strappy Bikini Is Giving Us Major Summer Vacation Inspo
'Outer Banks' Get the Look: Shop Outfits Worn by Our Favorite Pogues
Check Your Wardrobe Into the ‘White Lotus’: Looks Inspired by Season 2