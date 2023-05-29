Shopping

Have an 'Outer Banks' Summer With Outfits Inspired by Our Favorite Pogues

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outer Banks
Netflix

Even though season 3 of Outer Banks aired back in February, we'd still consider it one of our favorite shows for the summer.

Following a group of teens trying to solve a mystery on the coast of North Carolina, the show has us yearning for an adventure-filled summer of our own. And while our lives might not be half as exciting as our favorite group of Pogues', we can still channel our favorite characters by adding some Outer Banks-inspired pieces to our summer wardrobes.

One of the best parts of Outer Banks' fashion is how realistic it is: no teens wearing high heels and bandage dresses to high school. Instead, the show's main trio of girls — Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey) and newer addition Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — opt for comfortable staples such as denim cutoffs, sundresses and tiny tanks. Affordable and easy to replicate, each character brings their own flair to these simple styles.

Whether you're a girly-girl like Sarah or lean more tomboy like Kiara, we've found exact and nearly identical pieces from the show to add to your summer wardrobe. Below, shop our favorite Outer Banks outfits from Urban Outfitters, Free People and more.

Outer Banks' Sarah Cameron Outfits

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunge Bra Top
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunge Bra Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunge Bra Top

While stranded in Barbados, Sarah Cameron wore this plunging bra-top from Urban Outfitters.

$25
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts
Free People
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts

On the set of Outer Banks season three, Madelyn Cline rocks these mid-rise shorts in crisp white.

$68$61
Lulus Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulu's Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress

Sarah wears this dress in mustard yellow on the show, but the style is still available in bright red.

$57
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
Amazon
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers

Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.

$90
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts

TikTok loves Levi's shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for almost 40% off. 

$70$42

Outer Banks' Kiara Carrera Outfits

Felina Velvety Soft Racerback Bralette
Felina Velvety Soft Racerback Bralette
Felina
Felina Velvety Soft Racerback Bralette

Kiara's "deserted island" outfit consisted of a tie-dyed bralette almost identical to this option from Felina.

$24
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant

Kie is a total tomboy, so she loves to rock a good cargo pant.

$59
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Go For Gold Seamless Top
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Go For Gold Seamless Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Go For Gold Seamless Top

This collared yellow top is true to Kiara's sporty aesthetic.

$35
Love Tree Women's Juniors Cargo Denim Mini Skirt
Love Tree Women's Juniors Cargo Denim Mini Skirt
Amazon
Love Tree Women's Juniors Cargo Denim Mini Skirt

Kiara wears this exact skirt in Season 3, Episode 7 of Outer Banks.

$28
Lulus Constantine Burgundy Satin Maxi Dress
Lulu's Constantine Burgundy Satin Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Constantine Burgundy Satin Maxi Dress

While Kie is usually partial to shorts and a tank top, she stunned in a red satin dress similar to this style from Lulus on the show.

$69$55
WITH CODE DEALS20

Outer Banks' Cleo Outfits

Aerie WOW! Waffle Cropped Tank
Aerie WOW! Waffle Cropped Tank
Aerie
Aerie WOW! Waffle Cropped Tank

While the actual Aerie tank top Cleo wore on the show is out of stock, this waffle tank has a similar silhouette and olive green color.

$30$18
BDG Asymmetrical A-Line Cutoff Denim Short
BDG Asymmetrical A-Line Cutoff Denim Short
Urban Outfitters
BDG Asymmetrical A-Line Cutoff Denim Short

A crossover detail makes these denim cutoffs extra flattering on the waist.

$59$35
Timberland Women's 6" Premium Waterproof Boots
Timberland Women's 6" Premium Waterproof Boots
Amazon
Timberland Women's 6" Premium Waterproof Boots

Infuse your summer style with NYC edge by pairing Timberland boots with your favorite denim.

$68-$120

RELATED CONTENT:

'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Sarah Cameron's Best Outfits

'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $16

'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Kiara Carrera's Best Outfits

Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale

Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel

Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale During the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul