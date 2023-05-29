Have an 'Outer Banks' Summer With Outfits Inspired by Our Favorite Pogues
Even though season 3 of Outer Banks aired back in February, we'd still consider it one of our favorite shows for the summer.
Following a group of teens trying to solve a mystery on the coast of North Carolina, the show has us yearning for an adventure-filled summer of our own. And while our lives might not be half as exciting as our favorite group of Pogues', we can still channel our favorite characters by adding some Outer Banks-inspired pieces to our summer wardrobes.
One of the best parts of Outer Banks' fashion is how realistic it is: no teens wearing high heels and bandage dresses to high school. Instead, the show's main trio of girls — Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey) and newer addition Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — opt for comfortable staples such as denim cutoffs, sundresses and tiny tanks. Affordable and easy to replicate, each character brings their own flair to these simple styles.
Whether you're a girly-girl like Sarah or lean more tomboy like Kiara, we've found exact and nearly identical pieces from the show to add to your summer wardrobe. Below, shop our favorite Outer Banks outfits from Urban Outfitters, Free People and more.
Outer Banks' Sarah Cameron Outfits
While stranded in Barbados, Sarah Cameron wore this plunging bra-top from Urban Outfitters.
On the set of Outer Banks season three, Madelyn Cline rocks these mid-rise shorts in crisp white.
Sarah wears this dress in mustard yellow on the show, but the style is still available in bright red.
Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.
TikTok loves Levi's shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for almost 40% off.
Outer Banks' Kiara Carrera Outfits
Kiara's "deserted island" outfit consisted of a tie-dyed bralette almost identical to this option from Felina.
Kie is a total tomboy, so she loves to rock a good cargo pant.
This collared yellow top is true to Kiara's sporty aesthetic.
Kiara wears this exact skirt in Season 3, Episode 7 of Outer Banks.
While Kie is usually partial to shorts and a tank top, she stunned in a red satin dress similar to this style from Lulus on the show.
Outer Banks' Cleo Outfits
While the actual Aerie tank top Cleo wore on the show is out of stock, this waffle tank has a similar silhouette and olive green color.
A crossover detail makes these denim cutoffs extra flattering on the waist.
Infuse your summer style with NYC edge by pairing Timberland boots with your favorite denim.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Sarah Cameron's Best Outfits
'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $16
'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Kiara Carrera's Best Outfits
Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale
Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100
The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale
Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel
Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale During the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul