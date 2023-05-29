Even though season 3 of Outer Banks aired back in February, we'd still consider it one of our favorite shows for the summer.

Following a group of teens trying to solve a mystery on the coast of North Carolina, the show has us yearning for an adventure-filled summer of our own. And while our lives might not be half as exciting as our favorite group of Pogues', we can still channel our favorite characters by adding some Outer Banks-inspired pieces to our summer wardrobes.

One of the best parts of Outer Banks' fashion is how realistic it is: no teens wearing high heels and bandage dresses to high school. Instead, the show's main trio of girls — Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey) and newer addition Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — opt for comfortable staples such as denim cutoffs, sundresses and tiny tanks. Affordable and easy to replicate, each character brings their own flair to these simple styles.

Whether you're a girly-girl like Sarah or lean more tomboy like Kiara, we've found exact and nearly identical pieces from the show to add to your summer wardrobe. Below, shop our favorite Outer Banks outfits from Urban Outfitters, Free People and more.

Outer Banks' Sarah Cameron Outfits

Outer Banks' Kiara Carrera Outfits

Outer Banks' Cleo Outfits

RELATED CONTENT:

'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Sarah Cameron's Best Outfits

'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $16

'Outer Banks' Season 3: Where to Get Kiara Carrera's Best Outfits

Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale

Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel

Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale During the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul