The third season of Outer Banks released on Netflix yesterday, and if you're anything like us, you've already binge-watched most of the addictive series. Outer Banks is obviously filled with action, drama and mystery, but the ultra-popular Netflix show is also brimming with fashion inspiration for spring and summer.

While summer is still many months away, it's never too early to start getting your wardrobe together for balmy days ahead and upcoming spring break vacations. This season, we're grabbing inspo from Outer Banks' resident cool girl: Kiara Carrera, aka Kie, played by Madison Bailey.

Kie's outfits are perfect for days spent in the sun. Her wardrobe typically consists of laid-back, slightly tomboy-ish pieces with a surfer girl vibe: think graphic crop tees, denim shorts and slouchy cargo pants. In Season 3, we also see Kie experiment with her style as she mixes in elegant silk dresses and co-ord sets with her go-to jeans and tanks.

To help you steal Kiara's look for spring and summer, we've gathered a bunch of our favorite looks worn in the new season of Outer Banks. Below, you can shop exact and similar pieces from Kiara's season 3 wardrobe. For even more OBX-inspired style, check out our shopping guide to Sarah Cameron's flirty summer looks.

Season 3 Episode 1 "Poguelandia"

Netflix

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 2 "The Bells"

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 5 "Heists"

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 7 "Happy Anniversary"

Netflix

