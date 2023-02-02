The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks.

"From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer begins. "Some people with everything, and some with nothing. That's the way it's always been... until now."

Per Netflix's synopsis, season 3 will follow the Pogues after they washed ashore on a desert island at the end of season 2. John B, Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) all make their return to the fan-favorite group.

Charles Esten reprises his role as Ward, Sarah's father and the Pogue's enemy, and Drew Starkey returns as Rafe, Ward's son who is also, as the synopsis says, "hungry for revenge."

The Pogues nickname their new island "Poguelandia," and aim to make the best of things by spear fishing and building several large bonfires. Of course, the system doesn't last long, and the Pogues soon find themselves caught up in another race for treasure -- this one seemingly even bigger than the last -- while staving off threats from enemies, new and old.

The trailer description raises the stakes again, writing that the group has "nothing to lose" in their newest adventure.

The trailer shows snippets of the Pogues reuniting with friends and family, presumably when they return from the island, while John B says, "for my father and me, the treasure was our way out. How we evened the scales, how the Pogues win. But at some point, you kind of have to wonder: Was the treasure an escape? Or was it a trap?"

Season 2 ended shortly after the Pogues lost hold of the gold treasure they chased for the first two installments of the show. The season 3 trailer now teases an even "bigger treasure" in a "city of gold" that the group refers to as "El Dorado." Snippets of their search also hint at a new enemy on the hunt for the same mysterious prize.

The trailer also reveals the first moments of John B's discovery that his father is still alive, a revelation that shocked audiences at the end of season 2.

"This is the big one, kid," his father says. It's not immediately clear what he's referring to -- fans will have to tune in to find out.

Outer Banks season 3 premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

