Sarah Cameron's Best Outfits from 'Outer Banks' Season 3: Shop the Exact Looks and Similar Styles

By Lauren Gruber
Outer Banks Season 3
Netflix

ICYMI: Outer Banks season 3 is back and better than ever. The Netflix series' latest season started streaming on Thursday, February 23, and we couldn't be happier to have our favorite Pogues back on our screens.

Season 3 picks up with Sarah Cameron, John B., Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo stranded on a deserted Barbados island. All things considered, the teens are doing pretty well for themselves: foraging for tropical fruits, weaving mats from palm fronds and even stringing up a flag welcoming potential rescuers to "Poguelandia." But we have a feeling that their remote paradise won't last forever.

Aside from all the teen drama and hijinks, one thing we can't stop thinking about from Outer Banks' third season is Sarah Cameron's effortless style. Played by rising star Madelyn Cline, Sarah's crop tops, denim shorts, flirty sundresses and oversized shirts have us counting down the days until t-shirt weather. Thankfully, her feminine, laid-back aesthetic is incredibly easy to recreate at home — which is why we've rounded up her best season 3 looks and where to get them below. 

If you haven't gotten the chance to binge the series, you can get caught up as the cast breaks down everything you need to know before season 3 to ET.

Season 3 Episode 1 "Poguelandia"

Netflix
Netflix
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top


$25
Etsy Gold Soda Tab Necklace
Gold Soda Tab Necklace
Etsy
Etsy Gold Soda Tab Necklace
$40

Season 3 Episode 5 "Heists"

Netflix
Netflix
Cider Blue Knitted Halter
Cider Blue Knitted Halter
Cider
Cider Blue Knitted Halter
$12
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts
Free People
Free People Ivy Mid-Rise Shorts
$68

Season 3 Episode 6 "The Dark Forest"

Netflix
Netflix
Billabong Womens Bikini Top Break Of Dawn Tall Slide Tri
Billabong Womens Bikini Top Break Of Dawn Tall Slide Tri
Hansen Surfboards
Billabong Womens Bikini Top Break Of Dawn Tall Slide Tri
$56
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Shorts
$49

Season 3 Episode 7 "Happy Anniversary"

Netflix
Netflix
Lulu's Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulu's Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
$56
Netflix
Netflix
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Summer Floral Print Sleeveless Stretch Crop Tank Top
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Summer Floral Print Sleeveless Stretch Crop Tank Top
Amazon
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Summer Floral Print Sleeveless Stretch Crop Tank Top
$17
PacSun Eco White High Waisted Denim Festival Shorts
PacSun Eco White High Waisted Denim Festival Shorts
PacSun
PacSun Eco White High Waisted Denim Festival Shorts
$45
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
PUMA Mayze Classic platform sneakers in white
ASOS
PUMA Mayze Classic Platform Sneakers
$90$72

For more Outer Banks looks, check out American Eagle's official Outer Banks collectionOuter Banks Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix

