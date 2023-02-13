'Outer Banks' Cast Recalls Intense Physical Training for Season 3

The Outer Banks' Pogues spent their first two seasons of television consistently on the run, and the upcoming season 3 now promises similar physical challenges. The trailer, released earlier this month, shows John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends scrambling across rugged hills, scurrying away from enemies and battling it out in more than one brawl.

How do they keep up with it all? ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the cast ahead of the season 3 premiere.

The trailer for Netflix's third installment of the beloved adventure series sees John B joining Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) in their pursuit of the mysterious "El Dorado" treasure.

Stokes told ET that the physical challenge of such a storyline is twofold. Not only must the actors arrive on set ready to move quickly, they have to bring the intensity to every scene. "You've got have one of those faces when you run," Stokes said. "It's really tense, like you're really going for something and breathing as hard as you possibly can."

The process starts before shooting. "It's a lot of cardio. A lot of cardio, a lot of strength training," Bailey added.

Cline says the training does pay off, recalling one celebratory meal of lobster and steak. "It's enough exercise," she said, that the cast can truly eat anything.

Of course, the Pogues aren't the only ones constantly on their feet -- someone has to chase them, and the rival Kooks keep in shape, too.

"We play basketball a lot," cast member Drew Starkley said.

Starkley plays Pogue enemy Rafe, who severed chances at reconciliation last season when he tried to drown Sarah Cameron in a dispute over the Pogues' found gold. Off camera, he says, things are bit more cooperative.

"We hold each other accountable," he says.

Austin North, who plays Topper, says the show's setting doesn't help. "We're in Charleston, it's very humid," he said. "The action stuff is on another level this year."

Fans will have to tune in to enjoy the fruits of the cast's labor. Outer Banks season 3 releases on Netflix Feb. 23.

