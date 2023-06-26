Shopping

The Best Summer Dress Finds on Amazon for Every Occasion — Shop Styles Under $100

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
dresses
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With summer in full force, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is full of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles so you can make the most of the warm weather, even ahead of 4th of July weekend.

Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house fashion label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the retailer also carries well-known brands such as Free People.

Shop Summer Dresses on Amazon

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses ahead of Amazon Prime Day in mini, midi, and maxi styles.

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress
Amazon
Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress

For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.

$53$39
PRETTYGARDEN Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Casual Summer Boho Floral Print Dress

Keep it breathable and lightweight with this boho dress from PRETTYGARDEN. It's the perfect travel dress for summer time.

$51$47
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

$70
Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress
Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress
Amazon
Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Channel the Sophia Richie look this summer, with this classic black and white midi dress, also available in mix and match colors.

$27
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress
Amazon
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress

A little black dress to slip over swimsuits or dress up with heels for dinner.

$46$43
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$39
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

$70
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer in a chic, comfy polo dress.

$40
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.

$70
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'

$90
BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress
BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Summer Boho Smocked Dress

Feel free to run in a field of flowers in this sleeveless dress, perfect for summertime picnics.

$46
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.

$60$45
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for summer.

$50
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch this summer.

$85 AND UP
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress
Amazon
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress

Go from brunch to the beach with ease with this light, swingy dress that's the perfect piece to throw on over a swimsuit.

$43 AND UP
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering fit.

$16 AND UP
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress

This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.

$60
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress
Amazon
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress

A keyhole cutout at the bust and strappy back make this a sultry option for date nights.

$118$105

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Spanx Is Offering Double Discounts on Best-Selling Styles Today Only

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

The 17 Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Summer