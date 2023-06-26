The Best Summer Dress Finds on Amazon for Every Occasion — Shop Styles Under $100
With summer in full force, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is full of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles so you can make the most of the warm weather, even ahead of 4th of July weekend.
Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house fashion label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the retailer also carries well-known brands such as Free People.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses ahead of Amazon Prime Day in mini, midi, and maxi styles.
For a flirty and fun summer look, shop this crossover style, available in a wide range of colors.
Keep it breathable and lightweight with this boho dress from PRETTYGARDEN. It's the perfect travel dress for summer time.
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion.
Channel the Sophia Richie look this summer, with this classic black and white midi dress, also available in mix and match colors.
A little black dress to slip over swimsuits or dress up with heels for dinner.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat.
Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer in a chic, comfy polo dress.
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.
Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'
Feel free to run in a field of flowers in this sleeveless dress, perfect for summertime picnics.
This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets to feel good for any occasion.
Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for summer.
Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black. Wear this formal dress to Sunday brunch this summer.
Go from brunch to the beach with ease with this light, swingy dress that's the perfect piece to throw on over a swimsuit.
Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering fit.
This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.
A keyhole cutout at the bust and strappy back make this a sultry option for date nights.
