The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long: Shop Affordable Styles for Men and Women

By Lauren Gruber
We're still reeling from a long, gloomy winter, but before long we'll be sweating in the spring and summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days ahead is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all season long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.

So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Cellulose fibers from the flax plant are harvested, then processed into the beachy, elegant fabric we know as linen. The natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.

Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg. 

Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen clothing for men and women, from elegant trousers and button-ups to playful dresses and rompers.

Affordable Linen Essentials for Women

Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.

$98
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.

$60$45
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short

"LOVE these comfortable shorts!" raved one happy reviewer. "They are light and airy, making them perfect for the hot summer days...but also feel as comfy as your favorite pj shots, making them perfect for work from home days!"

$50$25
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.

$69
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful. Make it a matching set with a chic cropped vest in 100% linen.

$88
$78
MATCHING VEST
Reformation Christen Linen Dress
Reformation Christen Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Christen Linen Dress

This simply elegant A-line dress is easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers.

$178
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer

Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to dress up a pair of jean shorts, this linen blazer is an essential piece of spring and summer outerwear.

$80$64
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt

Mini skirts are a must for the warmer season, and this linen-blend option is fully lined with a side slit.

$50$15
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.

$60
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80$60

Affordable Linen Essentials for Men

J. Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt
J. Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt
J. Crew
J. Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt

"This shirt is just right for our muggy summers down south," praised one five-star reviewer. "It’s nice and soft after the first wash and it’s just the right length for wearing untucked."

$90$40
Quince 100% European Linen Blazer
Quince 100% European Linen Blazer
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Blazer

For fancy dinners that you don't want to sweat through, throw on this lightweight linen blazer.

$100
Banana Republic Athletic Fit Linen Pant
Banana Republic Athletic Fit Linen Pant
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Athletic Fit Linen Pant

Available in five colors including this classic cream, these linen trousers go with absolutely everything from t-shirts to blazers.

$80$32
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt
Untuckit
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt

Untuckit's linen shirt is designed to be just the right length to wear untucked for an easy look — plus, this shirt features wrinkle-resistant fabric.

$99
Banana Republic 7" Linen Short
Banana Republic 7" Linen Short
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic 7" Linen Short

A good pair of shorts are essential for spring and summer.

$70$28
Abercrombie and Fitch Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt

This soft linen-blend short sleeve button-up shirt will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. 

$60$45
Club Room Men's 100% Linen Pants
Club Room Men's 100% Linen Pants
Macy's
Club Room Men's 100% Linen Pants

Timeless and elegant, these linen trousers will keep you looking dapper even through the hottest of days.

$65
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in this linen button-up shirt.

$88
Sailwind Men's Drawstring Linen Pants
Sailwind Men's Drawstring Linen Pants
Amazon
Sailwind Men's Drawstring Linen Pants

Level up your loungewear collection with a pair of breezy linen joggers.

$29
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt
COS
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt

Everyone needs a good polo shirt for summer, and this 100% linen option is extra breathable.

$69

