The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long: Shop Affordable Styles for Men and Women
We're still reeling from a long, gloomy winter, but before long we'll be sweating in the spring and summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days ahead is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all season long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.
So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Cellulose fibers from the flax plant are harvested, then processed into the beachy, elegant fabric we know as linen. The natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.
Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg.
Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen clothing for men and women, from elegant trousers and button-ups to playful dresses and rompers.
Affordable Linen Essentials for Women
Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.
A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.
"LOVE these comfortable shorts!" raved one happy reviewer. "They are light and airy, making them perfect for the hot summer days...but also feel as comfy as your favorite pj shots, making them perfect for work from home days!"
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.
These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful. Make it a matching set with a chic cropped vest in 100% linen.
This simply elegant A-line dress is easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers.
Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to dress up a pair of jean shorts, this linen blazer is an essential piece of spring and summer outerwear.
Mini skirts are a must for the warmer season, and this linen-blend option is fully lined with a side slit.
Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.
Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.
Affordable Linen Essentials for Men
"This shirt is just right for our muggy summers down south," praised one five-star reviewer. "It’s nice and soft after the first wash and it’s just the right length for wearing untucked."
For fancy dinners that you don't want to sweat through, throw on this lightweight linen blazer.
Available in five colors including this classic cream, these linen trousers go with absolutely everything from t-shirts to blazers.
Untuckit's linen shirt is designed to be just the right length to wear untucked for an easy look — plus, this shirt features wrinkle-resistant fabric.
A good pair of shorts are essential for spring and summer.
This soft linen-blend short sleeve button-up shirt will keep you comfortable on warm spring days.
Timeless and elegant, these linen trousers will keep you looking dapper even through the hottest of days.
Go from the office to dinner and drinks in this linen button-up shirt.
Level up your loungewear collection with a pair of breezy linen joggers.
Everyone needs a good polo shirt for summer, and this 100% linen option is extra breathable.
