Meghan Markle’s Effortless Linen Dress Is a Must-Have This Summer — And It's On Sale Right Now

By Dale Arden Chong
Meghan Markle
No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style.

Whether she's delivering a moving speech in a perfectly tailored pantsuit, sporting a pair of sleek Les Specs sunglasses or keeping it casual in her go-to Veja sneakers, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and — more often than not — come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a white linen midi from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out just a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight versatile colors. Now through Sunday, July 30, MagicLinen is celebrating its birthday with a huge sale offering 20% off sitewide — including Markle's breathable summer staple.

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White

Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.

$95$76

While white is a natural choice for summer, her dress is also available in a variety of other shades to suit your style — and while it's on sale, you might as well pick up more than one. If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for beachy days and upcoming trips, shop Meghan Markle's effortless linen dress on sale in every color right now.

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Ash Rose

The light pink version gives us subtle Barbiecore vibes.

$95$76
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue

Stay comfortable all season long with this relaxed, loose-fit dress style.

$95$76
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black

The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.

$95$76
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this stylish clay-colored dress. 

$95$76
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose

This woodrose linen dress can be dressed up or down for all of your summer occasions. 

$95$76

