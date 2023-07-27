No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style.

Whether she's delivering a moving speech in a perfectly tailored pantsuit, sporting a pair of sleek Les Specs sunglasses or keeping it casual in her go-to Veja sneakers, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and — more often than not — come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a white linen midi from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out just a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight versatile colors. Now through Sunday, July 30, MagicLinen is celebrating its birthday with a huge sale offering 20% off sitewide — including Markle's breathable summer staple.

While white is a natural choice for summer, her dress is also available in a variety of other shades to suit your style — and while it's on sale, you might as well pick up more than one. If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for beachy days and upcoming trips, shop Meghan Markle's effortless linen dress on sale in every color right now.

