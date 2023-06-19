Keep Your Cool This Summer With These Affordable Linen Wardrobe Staples
Summer is finally here, which means so is the sweltering summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days ahead is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all summer long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.
So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Cellulose fibers from the flax plant are harvested, then processed into the beachy, elegant fabric we know as linen. The natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.
Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg.
Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen clothing for women, from elegant trousers and button-ups to playful dresses and rompers.
Affordable Linen Essentials for Women
Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.
This vacation-ready piece looks just as adorable paired with Abercrombie's linen pants as it does with your favorite jeans or skirt.
Old Navy has an incredibly underrated selection of linen wardrobe staples, including these 3.5-inch shorts.
The perfect going-out top for summer is made from ultra-lightweight European flax linen — also available in black.
Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.
A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.
Low-waisted maxi skirts are absolutely everywhere this season, and this simple style features a delicate bow at the waist.
This simply elegant A-line dress is easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers.
Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.
Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.
These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful. Make it a matching set with a chic cropped vest in 100% linen.
This linen-blend tank is well worth the investment for its ability to pair with virtually anything in your wardrobe.
"LOVE these comfortable shorts!" raved one happy reviewer. "They are light and airy, making them perfect for the hot summer days...but also feel as comfy as your favorite pj shots, making them perfect for work from home days!"
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.
Mini skirts are a must for the warmer season, and this linen-blend option is fully lined with a side slit.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Summer Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon
The Best Summer Beauty Sales You Can Shop Right Now
The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $20
16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress
The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Spring
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon