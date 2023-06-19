Shopping

Keep Your Cool This Summer With These Affordable Linen Wardrobe Staples

By Lauren Gruber
Summer is finally here, which means so is the sweltering summer heat. Adjusting your wardrobe for warmer days ahead is essential to staying comfortable, but that doesn't mean you need to be rocking athletic gear all summer long. Instead, adding lightweight linen pieces to your wardrobe is key to beating the heat without sacrificing style.

So, what exactly is linen, and why does it keep you cooler than other fabrics? Linen is a natural fiber that is made from the flax plant. Cellulose fibers from the flax plant are harvested, then processed into the beachy, elegant fabric we know as linen. The natural fibers allow air to circulate better than synthetic textiles such as polyester, resulting in a more breathable fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. Linen is also stronger and stiffer than fellow natural fabric cotton, giving linen its signature slightly rumpled appearance.

Not only is linen more cooling than its synthetic counterparts, but it also lasts longer and puts less strain on the environment. Given its durability and breathability, linen is naturally more expensive than synthetic fabrics, but that doesn't mean investing in these pieces should cost an arm and a leg. 

Below, we've rounded up the best affordable linen clothing for women, from elegant trousers and button-ups to playful dresses and rompers.

Affordable Linen Essentials for Women

Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.

$98
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top

This vacation-ready piece looks just as adorable paired with Abercrombie's linen pants as it does with your favorite jeans or skirt.

$40
Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Utility Shorts for Women
Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Utility Shorts for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Utility Shorts for Women

Old Navy has an incredibly underrated selection of linen wardrobe staples, including these 3.5-inch shorts.

$30$14
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Tie-Back Tank Top
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Tie-Back Tank Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Tie-Back Tank Top

The perfect going-out top for summer is made from ultra-lightweight European flax linen — also available in black.

$39
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80
Uniqlo Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt

A lightweight button down is an essential part of any warm weather wardrobe, and doubles as a beach cover-up.

$40
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Maxi Skirt
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Maxi Skirt

Low-waisted maxi skirts are absolutely everywhere this season, and this simple style features a delicate bow at the waist.

$49
Reformation Christen Linen Dress
Reformation Christen Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Christen Linen Dress

This simply elegant A-line dress is easy to dress up with heels or down with sneakers.

$178
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer

Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of summer outerwear.

$160$68
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Square Neck Jumpsuit

Made of 100% European linen, this jumpsuit has adjustable shoulder straps and a tie waist for the perfect fit.

$60
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

These butter yellow pants are equal parts elegant and cheerful. Make it a matching set with a chic cropped vest in 100% linen.

$88
$78$30
MATCHING VEST
Banana Republic Costa Linen-Blend Tank
Banana Republic Costa Linen-Blend Tank
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Costa Linen-Blend Tank

This linen-blend tank is well worth the investment for its ability to pair with virtually anything in your wardrobe. 

$60
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Linen-Blend Drawstring Short

"LOVE these comfortable shorts!" raved one happy reviewer. "They are light and airy, making them perfect for the hot summer days...but also feel as comfy as your favorite pj shots, making them perfect for work from home days!"

$50$20
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink that'll help you bring out your inner Barbie doll.

$70
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Mini Linen Skirt

Mini skirts are a must for the warmer season, and this linen-blend option is fully lined with a side slit.

$50$15

