We can travel almost anywhere by foot, but having the right set of shoes can make or break your trek. With summer almost here and resort season in full swing, now’s the time to shop for new walking sandals. You’ll likely want different pairs for active hikes, city streets and museum visits, but there are stylish, supportive and comfortable options for all occasions.

We’ve sorted through different styles of walking sandals and found the best-reviewed and most popular pairs for support while you’re on an adventure, near or far. We also added a few smart styles for those times when you need to look sharp but don’t want painful feet. Read on to find your next favorite pair.

Best All-Around Walking Sandals

These sandals are top-rated and have a good blend of form and function.

Teva Flatform Universal Platform Sandal Teva Teva Flatform Universal Platform Sandal Teva’s flatform sandals consistently rank on best-of lists because they are the pair you wear. They have a soft but supportive sole and look nice enough to fit many occasions. These walking sandals provide comfort for long treks, have adjustable straps and moderate pricing. If you prefer a flatter sole, try these. $70 Shop Now

Best Walking Sandals for Travel

If you're traveling light, you'll want a pair that will provide lasting support but also be appropriate for any outfit.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal Arguably a comfort sandal that defined a decade, Birkenstock's Arizona model was launched in the 70s and is still popular today. They provide all-day support and look good with skirts, jeans and more outfits. Often a popular choice for taking on travel for their versatility, they are also available in a narrow fit if the standard style is too wide. $160 Shop Now

Best Athletic Sandals for Hiking and Water

When it's time to get active, you need sport-shoe support with breathability and traction.

Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal Teva Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal For light hikes and everyday wear (even walking the dog) these Teva sandals are a great, lightweight choice. Reviews say they are durable, lasting for years, and “great for beach walking or trail hiking too.” $75 Shop Now

Keen Newport H2 Sandals KEEN Keen Newport H2 Sandals When you hike off trail or by the water, you need an athletic style that protects but is still ventilated. With quick-dry webbing, toe protection and grippy soles, this pair from Keen has you covered. They provide ample arch support, have natural odor control and are even machine-washable — earning them high ratings. $125 Shop Now

Stylish Walking Sandals

Elevate your walking game this summer.

Vivaia Round-Toe Wedge Sandals (Sally Pro) Vivaia Vivaia Round-Toe Wedge Sandals (Sally Pro) Outdoor weddings, days at the museum -- there's many an occasion when you'll be clocking steps but also want to look chic. This Vivaia wedge-heel sandal is made for comfort and has breathable insoles. We love the variety of colors and prints it comes in, some of which are on sale now. $97 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: