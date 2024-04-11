Style

The Best Sandals for Spring 2024: Shop Stylish Flats, Heels and Wedges From On-Trend Brands

Spring sandals
Getty/Cyndi Monaghan
By Erica Radol
Published: 1:09 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

There are so many sales right now, so shop while all the stylish shoes are in stock.

Spring is in full swing, and when flowers start to peek out of the ground, it’s time to ditch boots for open-toe sandal season. The latest trends for Spring 2024 include flowy dresses, feminine silhouettes and mixing styles. The spring sandal trends worth noting are neutral colors (though muted pinks and butter shades can act as neutrals!) strappy styles, kitten or stacked heels and dressed-up flip-flops. They are all so versatile you’ll find yourself wearing them day-to-night and with everything in your wardrobe, from skirts and jeans to a poolside cover-up.  

Whether you are looking for style, comfort or both, we have shopped the perfect pair for you. Some are celeb-loved brands, while others are reliable mainstays like Tory Burch, Dolce Vita and even Birkenstock. The ultimate fashion picks are determined by your personal taste — express yourself this spring. There are also some great sales happening, so take a look because new shoes are way better when they are also discounted.

Vivaia Square-Toe Block Heel Slide (Juliet)

Vivaia Square-Toe Block Heel Slide (Juliet)
Vivaia

Vivaia Square-Toe Block Heel Slide (Juliet)

Stylish celebrities like Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes have been photographed in on-trend, eco-conscious Vavaia shoes. Here's the perfect heeled slide that Scarlett Johansson was spotted wearing with a suit, proving that sandals are the ultimate multi-taskers in fashion.  

$97 $79

Shop Now

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop

We can't stop admiring the golden tone of these Tory Burch dressy flip-flop sandals. It also comes in shell pink, black and other colors.

$178 and up $101 and up

Shop Now

BANDOLINO Women's Justyne Espadrille Knot Wedge Sandals

BANDOLINO Women's Justyne Espadrille Knot Wedge Sandals
BANDOLINO

BANDOLINO Women's Justyne Espadrille Knot Wedge Sandals

We love the pale blue denim upper on these espadrille wedge sandals.

$79 $55

Shop Now

Jewel Badgley Mischka Cheryl Backless Double-Knotted Block Heel

Jewel Badgley Mischka Cheryl Backless Double-Knotted Block Heel
Jewel Badgley Mischka

Jewel Badgley Mischka Cheryl Backless Double-Knotted Block Heel

These pretty metallic sandals come in a stunning rose gold and reviews say they are the most comfortable dressy pair.

$40 and up

Shop Now

DV DOLCE VITA Women's Geeya Raffia Criss Cross Strap Flat Slide Sandals

DV DOLCE VITA Women's Geeya Raffia Criss Cross Strap Flat Slide Sandals
DV Dolce Vita

DV DOLCE VITA Women's Geeya Raffia Criss Cross Strap Flat Slide Sandals

Natural materials like raffia on this slide sandal are on-trend for Spring 2024 and we love the big discount on this DV Dolce Vita pair. They also come in other shades like a pretty pop of pink. 

$45 $32

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Ariane

Sam Edelman Ariane
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Ariane

We like the modern neutral tone of this Sam Edelman slide sandal. It is the perfect meeting of style and comfort. The buckle is functional, so you can also get a custom fit.

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Slingback Sandals (Leah 2.0)

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Slingback Sandals (Leah 2.0)
Vivaia

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Slingback Sandals (Leah 2.0)

We love the versatility of this style, available in a rainbow of colors and black. But this smokey blue seems perfect for spring. The same style is offered in a wedge heel too, and the breathable fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles, so earth-friendly fashion. Reviews say they are so comfortable even on wide feet.

$97 $69

Shop Now

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.

$110 $66 and up

Shop Now

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal
Sorel

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal

With its bold design, this Sorel wedge sandal features a unique scalloped sole that not only enhances its lightweight feel but also offers superior comfort and style.

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal
Amazon

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal

The Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal features a double strap upper that gently hugs your foot, providing a supportive fit for all of your adventures.

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal

Earthy textures come to life via this woven, easy breezy espadrille-style sandal.

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal
Amazon

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal

Tap into your wild side this spring and summer with these wedges sandals from Crocs.

UGG Goldenstar Sandals

UGG Goldenstar Sandals
Zappos

UGG Goldenstar Sandals

Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step.

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva Original Universal Sandal
Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles

Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles
Amazon

Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles

These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major — for a minor price. 

Vionic Women's Sunrise High Tide II Toe-Post Platform Sandal

Vionic Women's Sunrise High Tide II Toe-Post Platform Sandal
Amazon

Vionic Women's Sunrise High Tide II Toe-Post Platform Sandal

Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip-flop can help ease pain associated with plantar fasciitis. 

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal

Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

When it comes to sandals, you can never go wrong with this iconic Tory Burch style.

$198 $119 and up

Shop Now

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Zappos

Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-on sandals from Clarks.

$55 $31 and up

Shop Now

