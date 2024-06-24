It's official. Pack away your skinny jeans; the pants of the summer season have wide legs.

Honestly, thank goodness, because who wants to squish their bits into sweat-inducing skinnies when you can wear airy, comfortable pants? Inspired by fashionable celebrities, it's worth investing in this easy-to-wear trend. Wide-leg pants add sophistication to an outfit and can be dressed up or down for versatility. The on-trend pairs often have a high waist and pleats to help them drape elegantly. They can match everything from crop tops to blazers and work with heels, flats or even sneakers. Take them on holiday, to the office or Sunday brunch — the best pairs do it all.

Whether taking a style cue from Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence or the WNBA's Caitlin Clark, fashionistas are going all-in on this comfortable and welcome trend. There are lightweight denim, cotton blends, and casual everyday pairs for any taste and budget. Don't worry if they are too long, as puddling is also still in vogue.

Scroll on for some of our top picks and welcome the summer in style.

Reformation Mason Pant Reformation Reformation Mason Pant A chic and planet-friendly pair of Reformation pants will take you seamlessly from the office to dinner. This one comes in several colors. $178 Shop Now

