Wide-leg pants bring a '90s vibe with a modern update. It's a comfy, easy-to-wear trend that can be sporty or elegant.
It's official. Pack away your skinny jeans; the pants of the summer season have wide legs.
Honestly, thank goodness, because who wants to squish their bits into sweat-inducing skinnies when you can wear airy, comfortable pants? Inspired by fashionable celebrities, it's worth investing in this easy-to-wear trend. Wide-leg pants add sophistication to an outfit and can be dressed up or down for versatility. The on-trend pairs often have a high waist and pleats to help them drape elegantly. They can match everything from crop tops to blazers and work with heels, flats or even sneakers. Take them on holiday, to the office or Sunday brunch — the best pairs do it all.
Whether taking a style cue from Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence or the WNBA's Caitlin Clark, fashionistas are going all-in on this comfortable and welcome trend. There are lightweight denim, cotton blends, and casual everyday pairs for any taste and budget. Don't worry if they are too long, as puddling is also still in vogue.
Scroll on for some of our top picks and welcome the summer in style.
Reformation Mason Pant
A chic and planet-friendly pair of Reformation pants will take you seamlessly from the office to dinner. This one comes in several colors.
Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Wide-Leg Pant
Katie Holmes recently launched a collab with French denim brand A.P.C., which includes wide-leg jeans. She also apparently has a penchant for wearing Banana Republic (when not in Chanel).
Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie's well-rated Sloane pant comes in 11 colors, sizes 23-37 waist, and short and tall variations for a fit for everyone.
Athleta Brooklyn Heights High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Pant
This pair from Athleta is peak versatility and comfort. The brand says the fabric feels light as air. It's available in black, navy and olive.
Wild Fable Women's Wide Leg Trousers
This high-rise pair has a touch of spandex to move with you.
Mango Wideleg Lyocell Pants
Lightweight lyocell fabric gives this Mango pair a breezy feel. It's beautifully matched with this season's hot vest top.
Everlane The Pleated Wide-Leg Chino
Stop scrolling: This organic cotton wide-leg pant from Everlane is on sale for just $47. It comes in navy, bone, black and khaki and sizes 00-16.
Halara High-Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide-Leg Pants
The TikTok-trending brand gets a lot of love, and these lightweight pants are no exception. When shopping, find an extensive color selection and truly inclusive sizing.
Rag & Bone Featherweight Abigail Pleated Pant
There's everything to love about ultra-lightweight trousers that are hybrid denim.
Ann Taylor The Wide Leg Pant
One review says, "These are a classic pant that look great regardless of season and I love the material."
Pact Sunset Light Gauze Trouser
Pact's woven, breathable organic cotton pair works on a lazy Sunday or a work Monday.
Forever 21 Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants
An easy-to-wear drawstring pair can look dressier with the right top and shoes.
