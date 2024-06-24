Shop
Wide-Leg Pants Are the Best for Summer: Take a Style Cue From Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Other Celebs

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Los Angeles June 2024
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Los Angeles // Getty // Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin
By Erica Radol
Published: 2:53 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Wide-leg pants bring a '90s vibe with a modern update. It's a comfy, easy-to-wear trend that can be sporty or elegant.

It's official. Pack away your skinny jeans; the pants of the summer season have wide legs.

Honestly, thank goodness, because who wants to squish their bits into sweat-inducing skinnies when you can wear airy, comfortable pants? Inspired by fashionable celebrities, it's worth investing in this easy-to-wear trend. Wide-leg pants add sophistication to an outfit and can be dressed up or down for versatility. The on-trend pairs often have a high waist and pleats to help them drape elegantly. They can match everything from crop tops to blazers and work with heels, flats or even sneakers. Take them on holiday, to the office or Sunday brunch — the best pairs do it all.

Whether taking a style cue from Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence or the WNBA's Caitlin Clark, fashionistas are going all-in on this comfortable and welcome trend. There are lightweight denim, cotton blends, and casual everyday pairs for any taste and budget. Don't worry if they are too long, as puddling is also still in vogue. 

Scroll on for some of our top picks and welcome the summer in style. 

Reformation Mason Pant

Reformation Mason Pant
Reformation

Reformation Mason Pant

A chic and planet-friendly pair of Reformation pants will take you seamlessly from the office to dinner. This one comes in several colors. 

Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Wide-Leg Pant

Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Wide-Leg Pant

Katie Holmes recently launched a collab with French denim brand A.P.C., which includes wide-leg jeans. She also apparently has a penchant for wearing Banana Republic (when not in Chanel). 

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Abercrombie's well-rated Sloane pant comes in 11 colors, sizes 23-37 waist, and short and tall variations for a fit for everyone. 

Athleta Brooklyn Heights High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Pant

Athleta Brooklyn Heights High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Pant
Athleta

Athleta Brooklyn Heights High-Rise Pleated Wide-Leg Pant

This pair from Athleta is peak versatility and comfort. The brand says the fabric feels light as air. It's available in black, navy and olive. 

Wild Fable Women's Wide Leg Trousers

Wild Fable Women's Wide Leg Trousers
Target

Wild Fable Women's Wide Leg Trousers

This high-rise pair has a touch of spandex to move with you. 

Mango Wideleg Lyocell Pants

Mango Wideleg Lyocell Pants
Mango

Mango Wideleg Lyocell Pants

Lightweight lyocell fabric gives this Mango pair a breezy feel. It's beautifully matched with this season's hot vest top. 

Everlane The Pleated Wide-Leg Chino

Everlane The Pleated Wide-Leg Chino
Everlane

Everlane The Pleated Wide-Leg Chino

Stop scrolling: This organic cotton wide-leg pant from Everlane is on sale for just $47. It comes in navy, bone, black and khaki and sizes 00-16.

$118 $47

Halara High-Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide-Leg Pants

Halara High-Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide-Leg Pants
Halara

Halara High-Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide-Leg Pants

The TikTok-trending brand gets a lot of love, and these lightweight pants are no exception. When shopping, find an extensive color selection and truly inclusive sizing. 

$40 $30

Rag & Bone Featherweight Abigail Pleated Pant

Rag & Bone Featherweight Abigail Pleated Pant
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Featherweight Abigail Pleated Pant

There's everything to love about ultra-lightweight trousers that are hybrid denim. 

$298 $210

Ann Taylor The Wide Leg Pant

Ann Taylor The Wide Leg Pant
Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Wide Leg Pant

One review says, "These are a classic pant that look great regardless of season and I love the material."

$129 Select colors $63

Pact Sunset Light Gauze Trouser

Pact Sunset Light Gauze Trouser
Pact

Pact Sunset Light Gauze Trouser

Pact's woven, breathable organic cotton pair works on a lazy Sunday or a work Monday.

Forever 21 Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

Forever 21 Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants
Forever 21

Forever 21 Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

An easy-to-wear drawstring pair can look dressier with the right top and shoes. 

$30 $24

