Best WNBA Rookie Outfits So Far — and How to Get Their Looks

In a fresh, inspiring trend, couture-clad WNBA players are dominating fashion buzz, with Harper's Bazaar calling the "WNBA tunnel the runway of the season."

What first started as tunnel 'fits (what the players wear on arrival to games) has turned into an all-out fascination with their off-court looks. Each rocking a distinctly personal style, these professional athletes are influencing fashion houses and encouraging everyday folks to up their style game.

There's so much to draw on: whether sleek black pants or midriff-baring tops, couture court is in season. We're taking a look at some fab looks rocked by WNBA rookies to find great picks to shop inspired by this new class of fashionistas.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dominated headlines for being the first-ever Prada-dressed rookie while also a first-round pick at the WNBA Draft.

Caitlin Clark - Getty

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese's Met Gala look created a buzz, but her 'fits are always on point.

Angel Reese - Getty

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink cuts a sharp figure in an all-black ensemble, which includes a bodysuit, mini skirt and boots.

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink - Getty

Brink's Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rikea Jackson mixes it up with black leather pants, boots and a crop top.

Rickea Jackson - Getty

New York Liberty's Marquesha Davis wears a fine art homage while looking as cool as the city she plays for.

While no longer rookies, we would be remiss not to mention these star players' off-court style.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson beams courtside in an all-black ensemble with glam accessories.

A'ja Wilson - Getty

New York Liberty's Breanna "Stewie" Stewart is a reigning league MVP who posts tunnel-fits reels on her Instagram. She keeps things simple and light in an all-white casual look with a beaded necklace, retro shades, a woven blue bag and tan booties.

