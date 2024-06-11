Shop
Best WNBA Rookie Outfits So Far — and How to Get Their Looks

Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese// credit: Getty
By Erica Radol
Published: 3:29 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been spotted in Jean Paul Gaultier and Fendi, we also love their elevated casual looks.

In a fresh, inspiring trend, couture-clad WNBA players are dominating fashion buzz, with Harper's Bazaar calling the "WNBA tunnel the runway of the season."

What first started as tunnel 'fits (what the players wear on arrival to games) has turned into an all-out fascination with their off-court looks. Each rocking a distinctly personal style, these professional athletes are influencing fashion houses and encouraging everyday folks to up their style game. 

There's so much to draw on: whether sleek black pants or midriff-baring tops, couture court is in season. We're taking a look at some fab looks rocked by WNBA rookies to find great picks to shop inspired by this new class of fashionistas.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dominated headlines for being the first-ever Prada-dressed rookie while also a first-round pick at the WNBA Draft. 

Caitlin Clark - Getty

Free People CRVY Femme Fatale One-Piece

Free People CRVY Femme Fatale One-Piece
Free People

Free People CRVY Femme Fatale One-Piece

Get your own corset-top denim jumpsuit for a peak summer fashion dunk.

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody

White accessories are summer-ready, but a small, functional bag is also a smart investment.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese's Met Gala look created a buzz, but her 'fits are always on point.

Angel Reese - Getty

Favorite Daughter Favorite Vest

Favorite Daughter Favorite Vest
Favorite Daughter

Favorite Daughter Favorite Vest

Pinstripes, but make it sexy. Grab the matching pants too.

Chanel Classic Top Handle Vanity Case with Chain Quilted Lambskin Mini

Chanel Classic Top Handle Vanity Case with Chain Quilted Lambskin Mini
Rebag

Chanel Classic Top Handle Vanity Case with Chain Quilted Lambskin Mini

You can score a pre-owned Chanel bag like Reese's since it's now sold out. 

$3,300

Shop Now

Bemylv Leather Chain Belt Bag

Bemylv Leather Chain Belt Bag
Amazon

Bemylv Leather Chain Belt Bag

This cute chain strap bag gives a similar look for a lot less.

$20 $19

Shop Now

 Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink cuts a sharp figure in an all-black ensemble, which includes a bodysuit, mini skirt and boots.

Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink - Getty

L'Agence Truman Mini Skirt

L'Agence Truman Mini Skirt
Bloomingdale's

L'Agence Truman Mini Skirt

Brink's skirt is likely this one from L'Agence, a timeless, all-season staple. 

Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Skims

Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

A wear-with-everything sleeveless body suit is another smart choice. 

Lola Mae Crossbody Bags for Women Quilted Nylon Travel Shoulder Purse

Lola Mae Crossbody Bags for Women Quilted Nylon Travel Shoulder Purse
Amazon

Lola Mae Crossbody Bags for Women Quilted Nylon Travel Shoulder Purse

A pop of color like this small crossbody adds a sense of fun while holding essentials. 

Brink's Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rikea Jackson mixes it up with black leather pants, boots and a crop top.

Rickea Jackson - Getty

Off-White Logo-Underband Crop Top

Off-White Logo-Underband Crop Top
Farfetch

Off-White Logo-Underband Crop Top

Jackson's crop top from Off-White can be worn so many ways.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant

You probably didn't need a reason to covet Abercrombie's best-selling high-waisted vegan leather pants, but here's your sign that it's time to buy.

New York Liberty's Marquesha Davis wears a fine art homage while looking as cool as the city she plays for. 

PacSun Keith Haring Heart T-Shirt

PacSun Keith Haring Heart T-Shirt
PacSun

PacSun Keith Haring Heart T-Shirt

This unisex T-shirt lets you wear your love for art and fashion.

While no longer rookies, we would be remiss not to mention these star players' off-court style.

 Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson beams courtside in an all-black ensemble with glam accessories.

A'ja Wilson - Getty

Urban Outfitters Sally Satin Cropped Bomber Jacket

Urban Outfitters Sally Satin Cropped Bomber Jacket
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Sally Satin Cropped Bomber Jacket

Take a cue from Wilson's style and make any outfit chic with a cropped satin bomber-style jacket. 

Nine West Silver Tone Oversized Hoop Earrings

Nine West Silver Tone Oversized Hoop Earrings
Kohl's

Nine West Silver Tone Oversized Hoop Earrings

Oversized hoop earrings make every outfit more lively. 

$28 $17

Shop Now

New York Liberty's Breanna "Stewie" Stewart is a reigning league MVP who posts tunnel-fits reels on her Instagram. She keeps things simple and light in an all-white casual look with a beaded necklace, retro shades, a woven blue bag and tan booties.

Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Booties

Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Booties
Macy's

Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Booties

Tan booties are year-round outfit makers.

J. Crew Factory White stovepipe straight jean in signature stretch

J. Crew Factory White stovepipe straight jean in signature stretch
J. Crew Factory

J. Crew Factory White stovepipe straight jean in signature stretch

Straight-leg white denim never goes out of style.

