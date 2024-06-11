Best WNBA Rookie Outfits So Far — and How to Get Their Looks

While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been spotted in Jean Paul Gaultier and Fendi, we also love their elevated casual looks.
In a fresh, inspiring trend, couture-clad WNBA players are dominating fashion buzz, with Harper's Bazaar calling the "WNBA tunnel the runway of the season."
What first started as tunnel 'fits (what the players wear on arrival to games) has turned into an all-out fascination with their off-court looks. Each rocking a distinctly personal style, these professional athletes are influencing fashion houses and encouraging everyday folks to up their style game.
There's so much to draw on: whether sleek black pants or midriff-baring tops, couture court is in season. We're taking a look at some fab looks rocked by WNBA rookies to find great picks to shop inspired by this new class of fashionistas.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dominated headlines for being the first-ever Prada-dressed rookie while also a first-round pick at the WNBA Draft.
Free People CRVY Femme Fatale One-Piece
Get your own corset-top denim jumpsuit for a peak summer fashion dunk.
Kate Spade Perry Leather Crossbody
White accessories are summer-ready, but a small, functional bag is also a smart investment.
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese's Met Gala look created a buzz, but her 'fits are always on point.
Favorite Daughter Favorite Vest
Pinstripes, but make it sexy. Grab the matching pants too.
Chanel Classic Top Handle Vanity Case with Chain Quilted Lambskin Mini
You can score a pre-owned Chanel bag like Reese's since it's now sold out.
Bemylv Leather Chain Belt Bag
This cute chain strap bag gives a similar look for a lot less.
Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink cuts a sharp figure in an all-black ensemble, which includes a bodysuit, mini skirt and boots.
L'Agence Truman Mini Skirt
Brink's skirt is likely this one from L'Agence, a timeless, all-season staple.
Skims Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
A wear-with-everything sleeveless body suit is another smart choice.
Lola Mae Crossbody Bags for Women Quilted Nylon Travel Shoulder Purse
A pop of color like this small crossbody adds a sense of fun while holding essentials.
Brink's Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rikea Jackson mixes it up with black leather pants, boots and a crop top.
Off-White Logo-Underband Crop Top
Jackson's crop top from Off-White can be worn so many ways.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant
You probably didn't need a reason to covet Abercrombie's best-selling high-waisted vegan leather pants, but here's your sign that it's time to buy.
New York Liberty's Marquesha Davis wears a fine art homage while looking as cool as the city she plays for.
PacSun Keith Haring Heart T-Shirt
This unisex T-shirt lets you wear your love for art and fashion.
While no longer rookies, we would be remiss not to mention these star players' off-court style.
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson beams courtside in an all-black ensemble with glam accessories.
Urban Outfitters Sally Satin Cropped Bomber Jacket
Take a cue from Wilson's style and make any outfit chic with a cropped satin bomber-style jacket.
Nine West Silver Tone Oversized Hoop Earrings
Oversized hoop earrings make every outfit more lively.
New York Liberty's Breanna "Stewie" Stewart is a reigning league MVP who posts tunnel-fits reels on her Instagram. She keeps things simple and light in an all-white casual look with a beaded necklace, retro shades, a woven blue bag and tan booties.
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Booties
Tan booties are year-round outfit makers.
J. Crew Factory White stovepipe straight jean in signature stretch
Straight-leg white denim never goes out of style.
