The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear In 2024: Nike, lululemon, Under Armour and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:36 AM PST, February 6, 2024

Take your runs to the next level of comfort and speed with these shorts from your favorite brands.

Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that workout. And with fall just around the corner, the cooler temperatures are ideal for running outside.

While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.

The best running shorts are comfortable, moisture-wicking and allow for complete freedom of movement. From trail running shorts, compression shorts, and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym, there's a short for every kind of runner. We've hand-picked the best men's running shorts on the market, so that finding the perfect pair is less of an uphill struggle. 

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right place. Ahead, shop the best running shorts for men from Adidas, Under Armour, lululemon and more.

lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon

lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Expand your range of motion with these linerless shorts from lululemon. If you struggle with your shorts bunching up, you'll want to try this pair. 

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts
Amazon

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts

An inner layer of mesh and a sweat-wicking material come together to create a pair of shorts have you covered on your next run. Plus, they are super stylish. 

$35 $27

Shop Now

adidas Own the Run Allover Print Shorts

adidas Own the Run Allover Print Shorts
Adidas

adidas Own the Run Allover Print Shorts

These breathable running shorts from adidas are made out of recycled materials. In addition to being a more sustainable option, they also have a sweat-resistant pocket to store your phone. 

$40 $36

Shop Now

New Balance Impact Run 5" Short

New Balance Impact Run 5" Short
Amazon

New Balance Impact Run 5" Short

Have everything you need on hand when running in these New Balance Impact Run Shorts that have side pockets and a zippered pocket on the back. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Allbirds Natural Running Short

Allbirds Natural Running Short
Allbirds

Allbirds Natural Running Short

Front and back pockets, a lightweight feel and stretchy, breathable fabric are all features of these Allbirds running shorts that will soon be your new favorite pair.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
Amazon

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts

The relaxed fit of these vibrant Nike shorts makes them a popular option for running. 

$60 $34

Shop Now

alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts

alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts
Alo Yoga

alo Yoga Men's Adapt 5 Running Shorts

Made to move with your every move, these running shorts are fashionable enough that you'll want to wear them for a workout and around the house on your off day.

High Stride 5" Short

High Stride 5" Short
Outdoor Voices

High Stride 5" Short

Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.

Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)

Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)
Amazon

Fabletics Men's The Fundamental Short (Lined)

Stretchy fabric and a hidden inner phone pocket elevate this pair of workout shorts, perfect for the gym or your next run.

New Balance Accelerate 5" Short

New Balance Accelerate 5" Short
Amazon

New Balance Accelerate 5" Short

Side pockets and built-in briefs are just some of the streamlined features on these New Balance running shorts. 

$35 $19

Shop Now

