Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is a trend that's still going strong. This season, we're also seeing brands put new spins on classic styles. We're seeing ballet flats with mesh details, unexpected heel shapes, pointed-toe kitten heels and sandals with textural elements for spring.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to wear to spring weddings or on a warm-weather vacation, we break down the top four spring 2024 shoe trends for you below. We've found great styles from Dolce Vita, Tony Bianco, Steve Madden and more brands. Find a new pair of spring shoes that fits your budget and style ahead.

Mesh Ballet Flats

Getty Images

Ballet flats are having another moment, but this time in mesh styles. Mesh ballet flats are a comfortable, breathable trend that can easily take you into the warmer months.

Flared Heels

Getty Images

Swap out your standard heels for a pair with geometric, flared heels that add visual interest. These heels come in all heights, so you can find something you're comfortable stepping out in.

Classy Kitten Heels

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

We're all about walkability (and danceability) when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Stylish Sandals

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A new pair of sandals is a go-to for spring. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.