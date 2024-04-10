Style

Top Shoe Trends to Add to Your Wardrobe ASAP: Shop Mesh Ballet Flats, Flared Heels, Kitten Heels and Sandals

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:20 AM PDT, April 10, 2024

Strut in style with shoes from Dolce Vita, Tony Bianco, Steve Madden and more.

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is a trend that's still going strong. This season, we're also seeing brands put new spins on classic styles. We're seeing ballet flats with mesh details, unexpected heel shapes, pointed-toe kitten heels and sandals with textural elements for spring. 

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to wear to spring weddings or on a warm-weather vacation, we break down the top four spring 2024 shoe trends for you below. We've found great styles from Dolce Vita, Tony Bianco, Steve Madden and more brands. Find a new pair of spring shoes that fits your budget and style ahead.

Mesh Ballet Flats

Getty Images

Ballet flats are having another moment, but this time in mesh styles. Mesh ballet flats are a comfortable, breathable trend that can easily take you into the warmer months.  

Tony Bianco Melany Flat

Tony Bianco Melany Flat

These mesh flats have a Mary Jane style. 

Dolce Vita Cadel Ballet Flats

Dolce Vita Cadel Ballet Flats

Embrace the Balletcore aesthetic with these flats that have a bow detail. 

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats

By Anthropologie Mesh Ballet Flats

These simple mesh ballet flats are easy to pair with a ton of outfits.

Flared Heels

Getty Images

Swap out your standard heels for a pair with geometric, flared heels that add visual interest. These heels come in all heights, so you can find something you're comfortable stepping out in. 

Dolce Vita Nitro Heels

Dolce Vita Nitro Heels

Your spring shoe wardrobe could use these stunning raffia heels that bring a warm-weather spirit to your look.

Steve Madden Beki Heel

Steve Madden Beki Heel

You'll get so much use out of these classic black heels with special touches like a subtle flared heel and ankle buckle.

Jeffrey Campbell Sprouted Mule

Jeffrey Campbell Sprouted Mule

These easy-to-walk-on heels have a satin strap and mini flare heel.

Classy Kitten Heels

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

We're all about walkability (and danceability) when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.

Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels

Dream Pairs Closed Toe Kitten Heels

Try out the latest kitten heel trend with this uber-affordable pair.

Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump

Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump

Add some visual interest to your look with these snake-print kitten heels.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Alina Flex Kitten Pump

MICHAEL Michael Kors Alina Flex Kitten Pump

If you're searching for a simple and elegant kitten heel, these Alina Flex Kitten Pumps are a great option. 

Stylish Sandals

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A new pair of sandals is a go-to for spring. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.

Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal

Dunes + CUSHIONAIRE Technology Iris Braided Sandal

A memory foam sole makes these braided sandals extra comfortable.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstock sandals. 

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

This classic Tory Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

